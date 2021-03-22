Red Fox Tavern homicide: Robbery 'no spur of the moment crime', jury hears

The police reproduced a fly through of the Red Fox Tavern as it was in 1987.

The Crown has closed its case against two men accused of fatally shooting Red Fox Tavern publican Chris Bush.

Bush, a 43-year-old father of two, was killed at the tavern in Maramarua, north Waikato, on October 24, 1987.

In August 2017, Mark Joseph Hoggart, 60, and another man, who has interim name suppression, were arrested and charged with murder and aggravated robbery.

It is alleged they stole more than $36,349.99 from the pub.

On Monday, Crown solicitor Natalie Walker closed the case to the jurors at the High Court in Auckland, telling them the primary issue is identity.

Stuff Maramarua publican Chris Bush, 43, was killed in the Red Fox Tavern, Maramarua in October 1987.

The Crown's case is the unnamed defendant is the man who shot and killed Bush. Hoggart was his accomplice and helped subdue the other bar staff, tying them up before the pair fled with money and cheques.

“This was no spur of the moment crime, but one that had been carefully planned and that takes time,” Walker said.

‘This is an armed hold up’

The defendants’ exact movements leading up to the armed robbery and afterwards will most likely remain a mystery, Walker said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Two men entered the tavern about 11.30pm armed with a shotgun and a bat.

However, about 11.30pm on the Saturday, the Crown said, the defendants entered the pub where three bar staff and Bush were having a drink.

“This is an armed hold up,” the unnamed defendant is said to have yelled as he entered.

Bush got up off his chair and hurled a half pint glass at the unnamed defendant, but missed, hitting a racing horse photo on the wall, Walker said.

Almost simultaneously, the unnamed defendant fired the shotgun, she said.

“Christopher Bush stood no chance.”

The pair then swung into action, ordering the bar staff to get on the floor face down and obtain Bush's safe keys from his pocket.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Mark Joseph Hoggart has denied being involved in the aggravated robbery.

The Crown said the alleged offenders would have left about 12.10am with $36,349.99.

They were next seen between 1am to 2am on the Sunday, before it's alleged Hoggart drove the other defendant back to Napier.

Shortly after the robbery, the pair were seen with “flash new” motorbikes, the court heard.

Planning

Over the course of the trial, the court has heard from various witnesses who said the unnamed defendant spoke about doing an aggravated robbery after he was released from prison, and the Red Fox would be a good place to target.

The unnamed defendant had previously been jailed for committing a similar aggravated robbery.

The day before the shooting, two people, alleged to be the defendants, were seen sitting in a car about 8.45pm, looking over at the tavern.

Robyn Pyle, who worked at the Maramarua Dairy and petrol station, said they were in a green or brown car. Hoggart had earlier been seen driving a faded green Vauxhall Victor.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Crown Solicitor of Manukau Natalie Walker closed the case to the jury on Monday.

“There is a very strong inference to be drawn Mrs Pyle saw the defendants in the Vauxhall Victor on the Friday night,” Walker said.

“They were there very deliberately casing out the pub under darkness.”

January 1988

It wasn’t until late January 1988 the defendants were spoken to by police.

When the unnamed defendant was spoken to by officers in Napier, he gave various accounts of his whereabouts.

He told police he got rid of a sawn-off shotgun in the sea.

“It doesn’t make sense [the defendant] would dispose of a shotgun that wasn’t the murder weapon,” Walker said.

Hoggart was also spoken to by police at Hamilton police station. He denied being at the tavern.

Walker will continue her closing address to the jury on Tuesday.