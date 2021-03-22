No proof alleged gang bookkeepers assisted meth-dealing group, defence says

Darrin Baylis and Michael Murphy are accused of participating in an organised criminal group by acting as bookkeepers for members and associates of the Head Hunters gang, who were selling methamphetamine. (File photo)

Intercepted communication between Christchurch gang members show that the gang’s two “bookkeepers” knew they were dealing with money derived by illegal means.

This was the submission of Crown prosecutor Barnaby Hawes on the final day of the High Court trial of Darrin Stephen Baylis and Michael Garard Kevyn Murphy on Monday.

Baylis and Murphy are accused of participating in an organised criminal group by acting as bookkeepers for the Head Hunters gang in Christchurch at various points in late 2016. The Crown submitted some of this money was obtained through the sale of methamphetamine.

Both defendants have pleaded not guilty.

In his closing statement, Hawes acknowledged the Crown’s case was reliant on circumstantial evidence, but said the judge could make reasonable inferences from the evidence that the two men knew or should have known they were managing money from illegal drug sales.

Hawes referred to intercepted communication between Head Hunters members and associates, and the two defendants.

On one occasion, a Head Hunters associate sent a text to a third party saying he wanted to see Baylis to “talk business”. Hawes said it was difficult to imagine what other business he could have referred to other than the meth dealing.

In the intercepted communication, there were also references made to ounces, stock and debt collecting – all indicative of the drug dealing that was happening, Hawes said.

Stuff Armed police raided two properties linked to the Head Hunters bikie gang in Christchurch, the gang’s fortified headquarters in Vickerys Rd, Sockburn, and a Cashmere house, in September 2020.

When Baylis was arrested by police in late 2016, a notebook found alongside a large sum of cash in his vehicle showed records of the money he had been managing.

Hawes said Murphy visited him in prison because he was acting as a middle-man between Baylis and patched Head Hunters member, Lyndon Richardson.

Baylis’ defence lawyer, James Rapley QC, said Baylis did not deny associating with the Head Hunters or that he was a gang “prospect”.

“But that’s not sufficient to prove the charge. It cannot be assumed that because of his association with the gang, he knew of or participated in any organised criminal group within it,” Rapley said.

He said the Crown did not only have to prove the existence of an organised criminal group and its members, but also that Baylis knowingly contributed to the criminal activity of the group. He said the Crown had not managed to do this.

Stuff Head Hunters senior gang figure Lyndon Richardson. (File photo)

Rapley pointed out that even if Baylis was aware of a gang member or associate selling methamphetamine, it was entirely plausible he thought they were doing their own individual unlawful activity, rather than being part of an organised drug ring.

He said the cash found in Baylis’ car in August 2016, could not automatically be assumed to be cash derived from selling drugs. The Crown could not prove the money was not from the pokie machines at the Head Hunters gang pad that were generating revenue for the gang, he said.

Rapley said references made to “debt collecting” was also not proof of anything illegal. Businessmen sometimes turned to gangs such as the Head Hunters to collect their lawful debts, paying up to 50 per cent for the recovery of the debt.

Murphy’s defence lawyer, Josh Lucas, also submitted there was no direct evidence showing Murphy had been aware of the existence of an organised criminal group, nor that he had any interest in or participated in such a group.

Simply showing that Murphy had associated with Head Hunters members, was not sufficient. “The Head Hunters are not an organised criminal organisation.”

Justice David Gendall will deliver his verdict on Thursday.