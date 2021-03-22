Boy racers 'burnt their bridges' after weekend blitz in Christchurch

Three men had their cars impounded after they were caught speeding more than twice the limit.

Three flatmates were caught driving in convoy at more than twice the speed limit as police crack down on boy racers in Christchurch’s Bank Peninsula.

Another driver, on a learner’s licence, failed to stop for police twice before her passengers abused officers and told them they were not allowed to chase them, while a third was clocked driving at almost 150kmh.

The blitz comes after residents said they were fed up with boy racers in the Christchurch suburb, with one woman making about 60 complaints to police since April.

Members of Christchurch police’s anti-social road user team and Lyttelton police targeted boy racers in the area on Friday and Saturday night, issuing five “green stickers” for excessive noise from the exhaust.

READ MORE:

* Police ramp up efforts to tackle boy racers as Christchurch hoons leave residents fuming

* Holden Commodores square off in illegal 200kmh plus Hutt Valley drag race

* Police sting busts mass boy racer meet near Tauranga



The motorists are required to have their exhausts fixed before they are allowed to drive again. Several cars were also impounded for speeding offences.

At about 10.30pm on Friday police spotted three vehicles in convoy being driven at about 110kmh in a 50kmh zone through Governors Bay towards Lyttelton.

Police caught up with the drivers, all aged in their early 20s, in Cass Bay and impounded each of their cars.

The three drivers, who live together, were issued 28-day suspension notices and summoned to appear in court for speeding.

On Saturday a teenage driver was caught driving 85kmh in a 50kmh zone towards Lyttelton, police pursuing her to Corsair Bay after she initially failed to stop.

CHRIS SKELTON Rapaki Bay residents have had enough of boy racers in the area and would like to see something done about them.

The 19-year-old was on a learner's licence and told police her passengers said not to stop for police.

The three male passengers abused police when stopped, and said police were not allowed to chase them.

Police found the driver had earlier failed to stop for police when driving at 20kmh over the speed limit.

The car was impounded and the woman was suspended for 28 days, and faces a court appearance for failing to stop and dangerous driving.

In total five drivers have been summoned to appear in court for speeding in excess of 40kmh over the speed limit, including one motorist hitting speeds of 145kmh in a 100kmh zone on Tunnel Rd.

Lyttelton Sergeant Gerard Peoples said the operation, planned several weeks ago, should send a message to boy racers as police continue to crack down on anti-social driving.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Lyttelton police Sergeant Gerard Peoples is leading a crackdown on boy racers in Banks Peninsula.

“They have burnt their bridges in this part of town. They ought to be more mindful of the effect of their actions on local residents who are simply trying to have peaceful nights, so they can sleep.”

Police in the city have ramped up search warrants in the last month, impounding cars suspected of doing burnouts and drag racing, including a Lamborghini Gallardo.