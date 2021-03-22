Serious concerns for missing Wellington teen not seen in a week

A Wellington teenager, only identified as Jasmine, 17, has been missing for a week.

Serious concerns have been raised for a missing teenager, known to frequent Te Aro Park in central Wellington, who has not been seen in a week.

Police only identified the teenager as Jasmine, who is 17.

She was known to frequent Te Aro Park and central Wellington. She could also be in the eastern Wellington suburb of Strathmore, or in Auckland, police said.

Friends and family, who had “serious concerns” for her safety, last saw Jasmine last Monday.