Māori man's 28-year jail term virtually a life sentence, Supreme Court told

William Allan Berkland was sentenced as a “trusted deputy” for the boss of a Wellington drug ring.

A Māori man sentenced to 28 years and six months’ jail for making methamphetamine, had received tantamount to a life sentence, his lawyer has told the Supreme Court.

Brownie Joseph Harding​, now in his mid-40s, co-ordinated what was described as a "massive" manufacture and distribution of at least 6.5 kilograms of methamphetamine in 2014.

He was called a ''methamphetamine manufacturing mastermind'' and was jailed for 28 years and six months. Even by the time his first appeal was heard last year it was believed to still be the largest methamphetamine manufacturing operation uncovered in New Zealand.

Harding was arrested during a police operation against Headhunters gang members in Whangārei in 2014.

READ MORE:

* Wellington drug dealer's jail term cut due to sentencing 'glitch'

* Drug dealer's 'right-hand man' should serve less time in prison, lawyer says

* Guns, drugs and money - the mobsters had it all, and police found it

* Methamphetamine 'mastermind' sentenced to 28.5 years in prison



Harding sat at the “apex of the group”, Justice Simon Moore​ said in sentencing him in 2017.

Before he was sentenced Harding told a probation officer that he never used methamphetamine, his motivation was the money, and he would do it all again.

But Harding’s lawyer, Roslyn Park,​ told the five Supreme Court judges that the offending was driven by poverty rather than motivated by profit. His position in the gang meant he was part of the supply chain, not the top of it.

Simon Maude/Stuff Brownie Harding was sentenced to 28 years and six months’ jail.

The quantity involved was much smaller than importations since, including one of 500kg, where shorter terms were imposed, Park said.

Manufacturing, importing and distributing methamphetamine caused similar harm to the community, and the length of Harding’s sentence could not be justified, she said.

Life expectancy for a Māori man of Harding’s age was between 73½ and 75 years. If Harding was to serve out his sentence it would be tantamount to a life term, Park said.

She said Harding’s sentence should be nearly halved to come down to 14 years and five months’ jail.

Peter Drury/stuff Harding and Berkland were said to be responsible for the distribution of kilograms of methamphetamine. (File photo)

She and a lawyer for the Māori Law Society, Kingi Snelgar​, argued for a less strict test for addiction issues to be taken into account in penalty.

Currently addiction had to cause the offending to be taken into account, but Park supported Snelgar's submission that addiction and deprivation contributing to offending, should also count.

Courts should actively seek cultural information, and with more focus on justice for an individual rather than consistency, he said.

Harding's case was one of two methamphetamine sentencing appeals begun on Tuesday.

William Allan Berkland​, 48, was said to be the “trusted deputy” of the boss of a multi-million dollar drug ring run out of a state house in Linden, a suburb in northern Wellington.

He was originally sentenced to 13 years and three months’ jail, although that was reduced on appeal to 12 years and nine months’ jail, because some information to Berkland’s credit did not reach the sentencing judge.

At the Supreme Court Berkland’s lawyer, Letizea Ord​, said he had wrongly been treated as being profit-motivated, when he was an addict receiving the equivaluent of only a small percentage – she said 2 or 3 per cent – of the profit.

Berkland did as he was told, Ord said.

He received one or two thousand dollars a week, and a few grams of methamphetamine a week to use himself and to sell any that was left.

Another of Berkland's lawyers, Emily Blincoe, said research showed longer sentences did not deter drug offending.

A rehabilitative community-based sentence could protect the community more than a jail term.

Berkland should have received greater allowance for his addiction contributing to his offending, Blincoe said. He had lived up to his promises for rehabilitation during his sentence which deserved a reduction in his jail time.

It appeared some material supporting Berkland's account of trauma resulting from the death of his older brother had not reached the sentencing judge, she said.

The Supreme Court hearing is expected to end on Wednesday.