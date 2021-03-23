Supreme Court hears test case for methamphetamine sentencing

William Allan Berkland was sentenced as a “trusted deputy” for the boss of a Wellington drug ring.

One of the highest methamphetamine sentences yet imposed in New Zealand has become a test case at the Supreme Court.

Brownie Joseph Harding​, now in his mid-40s, co-ordinated the "massive" manufacture and distribution of at least 6.5kg of meth in 2014.

He was called a ''methamphetamine manufacturing mastermind'' and was jailed for 28 years and six months. Even by the time his first appeal was heard last year it was believed to still be the largest methamphetamine manufacturing operation uncovered in New Zealand.

Harding was arrested during a police operation against Headhunters gang members in Whangārei in 2014.

Harding sat at the “apex of the group”, Justice Simon Moore​ said in sentencing Harding in 2017.

Before he was sentenced Harding told a probation officer that he never used methamphetamine, his motivation was the money, and he would do it all again.

But the first appeal the Supreme Court heard on Tuesday was for William Allan Berkland​, 48, who was said to be the “trusted deputy” of the boss of a multi-million dollar drug ring run out of a state house in Linden, a suburb in northern Wellington.

He was originally sentenced to 13 years and three months’ jail, although that was reduced on appeal to 12 years and nine months’ jail, because some information to Berkland’s credit did not reach the sentencing judge.

Brownie Harding was sentenced to 28 years and six months' jail.

At the Supreme Court Berkland’s lawyer, Letizea Ord​, said he had wrongly been treated as being profit-motivated, when he was an addict receiving only a small percentage – she said two or three per cent – of the profit.

An earlier sentencing guideline had pointed to differences in principle between leaders, significant roles, and lesser roles.

Berkland had an operational role, doing as he was told, partly having a significant role but with other factors pointing to him having a “lesser” role. He could be said to be at the lower end of the “significant” band, Ord said.

The boss of the operation, Steven Albert Blance​, held out the possibility of a $100,000 nestegg for Berkland, if he learned to stop spending money.

The two men were said to be responsible for the distribution of kilograms of methamphetamine.

In the meantime he received one or two thousand dollars a week, and a few grams of methamphetamine a week to use himself and to sell any that was left.

He had none of the careful behaviour of Blance, who lived in a heavily fortified flat, used drones to overlook the area, and closed circuit television and sensors to protect his patch, Ord said.

Berkland was Blance’s sidekick, she agreed.

Blance was sentenced to 14 years and six months’ jail. He has not appealed against his term.

The Supreme Court hearing is expected to take the day.