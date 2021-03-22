Multiple envelopes sent to protected person from woman in prison

Multiple envelopes arrived through the mail at the home of a protected person from a woman in Arohata Prison who had been banned from any form of contact.

Kerryn Mitchell​ is charged with two charges of breaching a protection order and three charges of attempting to breach a protection order by sending the mail.

She has pleaded not guilty to sending it to the protected person and is facing a jury trial in Wellington District Court.

Crown prosecutor Kate Kensington​ said on Monday, Mitchell had briefly been in a relationship with the man who later got a protection order against her.

A few years later his wife was added to the protection order.

The order prevents Mitchell from any form of contact with the couple.

On August 2019 the woman, whose name is suppressed, went to the letter box and found five envelopes. They were stamped with Arohata prison on the front and Kerryn Mitchell as the sender on the back.

She said a day or so later she received several more.

Police were called and removed the envelopes. None of them had anything in them.

Several more letters were intercepted by the prison before they could be posted.

Kensington told the jury that they would also hear that Mitchell had previously been convicted of similar offending.

A Corrections officer said there was an instruction that all mail with Kerryn Mitchell’s name on it had to go the prison director.

He said all mail had to have the sender’s name on them before they could be sent.

The trial is expected to take a week.