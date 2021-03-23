Mongrel Mob member injured in shooting pleads not guilty to firearms charges

Fairmont Joseph Wiringi appeared in the Christchurch District Court via audio-visual link on Tuesday.

A gang member seriously injured in a double shooting earlier this year has pleaded not guilty to firearms charges.

Patched Mongrel Mob Aotearoa member Fairmont Joseph Wiringi, 22, was shot in the early hours of January 4 in Kaiapoi, north of Christchurch.

Rebels gang member Jarrad James Ronald Singer, 31, was also shot.

Wiringi appeared via audio-visual link in the Christchurch District Court on Tuesday before Judge Garland. facing seven charges.

He faced seven charges, including drug possession, having a drug-related utensil, firearms and ammunition charges, and dishonestly taking a car.

The latter charge was alleged to have happened on March 9, while the remaining charges related to offending that allegedly happened on Friday.

Wiringi's lawyer entered a not guilty plea on his behalf and asked for a jury trial.

Wiringi was due to appear in court again on March 29 to make an application for bail.

Wiringi is the son of Mongrel Mob Aotearoa president Joseph “Junior” Wiringi, and the brother of patched member Fairlane Wiringi.

Singer earlier pleaded not guilty to two charges of unlawful possession of a firearm.

No-one has been charged with shooting either Singer or Wiringi.