Northland man charged with kidnapping, shooting at police appears in court

Police were allegedly shot at when they tried to investigate the shooting. (File photo)

A Northland man accused of kidnapping, then shooting at police when they tried to investigate, remains in custody.

Corey Wade O’Connell, 31, from the Far North town of Maromaku, faces eight charges relating to the incidents in November and December 2020.

In the Kaikohe District Court on Tuesday, O’Connell appeared with two co-accused, 22-year-old Paihia man Cayne Brown-Martin and 35-year-old Paihia woman Billy-Joe Witehira.

Denise Piper/Stuff The trio appeared in the Kaikohe District Court on Tuesday.

All three are alleged members of the Tribesmen gang, accused of kidnapping a man on November 30 and attempting to force him to withdraw cash from a Paihia ATM.

All three face 14 years in prison for charges of unlawfully detaining or kidnapping the victim, unlawful possession of a pistol and unlawful possession of a shotgun.

O’Connell also faces an additional kidnapping charge, two charges of causing him grievous bodily harm with intent, a further unlawful possession of a firearm, and using a firearm against police.

Brown-Martin, who suffered critical injuries in a car crash in Moerewa on the same day as the alleged kidnapping faces an extra charge of driving dangerously.

Witehira faces an extra charge of discharging a pistol.

All three were remanded in custody, with O’Connell due to appear for an electronically monitored bail application on April 7, and all three to attend a case review on May 7.