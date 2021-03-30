Invercargill man found guilty of murdering young mum

Invercargill woman Azalia Wilson died of blunt force injuries in a motel in 2019. Samuel Moses Samson, 32 has been found guilty of her murder.

Family of Azalia Wilson will begin plans to fundraise in her honour with proceeds going to the domestic violence White Ribbon appeal.

Samuel Moses Samson, 32, was found guilty of the murder of Azalia Wilson, 22, when the jury returned its unanimous verdict in the High Court at Invercargill on Tuesday afternoon.

There was applause from some 40 or so people in the public gallery as the jury left the courtroom.

Samson will be sentenced on June 3.

The trial started on March 8 and more than 50 crown witnesses gave evidence during the three-week trial.

Samson chose his right to silence and never gave a police interview, nor did he take the stand.

Much of the case was built on the Crown’s assertion that Samson killed her in a jealous rage in an Invercargill motel unit on November 17, 2019.

She died of blunt force injuries. The pair had a baby girl together, born in July 2019.

Wilson (Ngāti Hauā, Ngāti Porou) had done Te Aro Reo Māori levels one to four, and was doing further studies with her mother, Trinette Wilton​.

Family described Wilson as strong-willed, opinionated and a good mother.

“She was my soldier. I don't have one now,” Trinette said.

“I miss the future. All the things that should be happening that will never happen, all the milestones in baby’s life,” Trinette said.

Supplied Azalia Wilson and her daughter, Kiara. Wilson was found dead in Invercargill in November, 2019.

Azalia’s sister Crystal was most proud of her after she gave birth, learning to care for a premature baby.

Crystal, outside of court after the verdict came in, said: “A little part of me healed.”

Police found Southern Institute of Technology papers belonging to Azalia, and on a money management course paper she had written a goal was saving money to give her daughter the best first birthday.

“I miss being her friend, not her sister, her friend,” Crystal said.

The sisters were opposites, but when they came together they were like two halves, Trinette said.

“I miss arguing with her, her taking me out to be naughty,” Crystal said.

Azalia’s daughter will now be raised by Trinette and Tony Wilton​.

“She did not care what people thought about her. And that was her until her end,” Tony said.

“She’ll fight you tooth and nail on her beliefs.”

Wilton commended the police and prosecuting lawyers.

"They've all done their part and they all done it well. And I couldn't ask for any more from them. From the time Azalia was killed to now, they've just been so professional with us, kept us in the loop, and just made life that little bit easier for us.

“We really appreciate it because we know how hard they worked."

"It's most definitely a relief [guilty verdict]. I just don't have to put any more energy into him, it's just done. He's done. We can continue making our family work again without that hanging over us."

"I feel that this part of our journey is over for now. We don't have to use any more of our thoughts on him, because he's just going to rot wherever they send him."

"We know what's happening, he's going away for probably most of the rest of his life."

When asked if justice had been served, Wilton said he would answer that after sentencing.

Trinette misses seeing Azalia’s face the most.

“I miss my 22-year-old daughter jumping on my bed waking me up,” Trinette said.

She misses Azalia's banter, loyalty and her “always trying to make me have fun.”

They say Azalia’s death did not have to happen.

“From the 17th of November, we agreed that we did not want another woman to have to go through that, or another family to have go through what we were about to go through, so we can help to save something, or someone, or just help,” Trinette said.

They now want to sell t-shirts to raise funds for domestic violence awareness.

Samuel loved Azalia, Trinette said.

“You don’t do that to people you love,” Tony said.