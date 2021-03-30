Red Fox homicide: The 30-year mystery of who shot Chris Bush solved

The Red Fox Tavern case has been one of New Zealand's longest running police investigations, spanning 33 years.

It was New Zealand’s biggest whodunit - who shot dead Red Fox Tavern publican Chris Bush in Maramarua in 1987? Now, 33 years on that question has been answered, with a jury finding an unnamed man and Mark Joseph Hoggart guilty of Bush’s murder and aggravated robbery. Catrin Owen reports.

New Zealand in 1987 was very different to today’s Aotearoa. Te reo Māori had finally been recognised as an official language, the All Blacks had won the inaugural Rugby World Cup, and the Silver Ferns dominated the World Championships in Glasgow.

There were no smartphones, no Google Maps and no CCTV - all the things that would be integral to a murder investigation today.

When Christopher James Bush, 43, was shot dead in the Red Fox Tavern in front of his staff, police had only the accounts of those who survived to go on.

NZ POLICE/Supplied Chris Bush was the proud manager of the Red Fox Tavern when he was fatally shot in 1987.

With no DNA, no forensic evidence and no witnesses who had seen the accused’s faces, the task of finding the killers was a monumental one that involved 100 police officers and investigations into more than 200 persons of interest in a case that spanned three decades.

Stuff Maramarua publican Chris Bush, 43, was shot in front of his staff at the Red Fox Tavern, in Maramarua, on October 24, 1987.

The victim

Born on Mother’s Day in 1944, Bush was the only child of Noeleen Bush​.

He was brought up in Lower Hutt and was an accomplished rugby player at school before contracting rheumatic fever at the age of 15 ended his sporting days.

After school, he worked for a variety of accountancy firms before getting into the hotel and tavern business.

He started out as a barman at Lake Hotel in Taupō and worked for Flanagans Hotel in Wellington before moving on to hotels in Hastings and Palmerston North.

The Red Fox Tavern had been under Bush’s management for four and a half years when he was shot dead in front of his staff.

It had been performing well and he’d only recently won the efficiency award for hotel managers for cutting costs.

An avid racing fan, with a share in three horses, he was looking forward to seeing his horse Dark Lace compete at the Melbourne Cup, but he was gunned down just weeks before.

Bill McNicol/Stuff Gay Bush at her husband’s funeral with their daughter Jodie on the right.

On the Saturday of Labour weekend, 1987, Bush had briefly returned home from the tavern for dinner and a bath with his family at 7pm.

His oldest daughter Jodie told the Auckland Star he had been in good spirits despite being tired.

Just after 10.30pm, Bush was counting the night’s takings in his office while three other bar staff were closing up.

Sherryn Soppet, Stephanie Prisk and Bill Wilson were enjoying a drink at the bar, when at about 11.30pm, two heavily disguised offenders burst into the tavern.

One was holding a sawn-off shotgun, the other a bat.

Bush, known as a proud man who didn’t stand for trouble, stood up and threw a glass at the offender with the gun.

NZ Police/Supplied The beer handle Chris Bush threw at the gunman hit a picture of a racing horse on the wall, causing it to smash.

He missed, instead hitting a framed photo of one of his race horses which smashed to the ground.

Simultaneously, the unnamed offender fired the gun. Three shots later and Bush fell face-forward onto the floor where he died in a pool of his own blood.

The bar workers were ordered to the ground by the offender who yelled obscenities and kicked Bush. Lying terrified on the ground, Stephanie Prisk hoped her boss was just “lying opossum”.

Hoggart moved quickly to open the bar’s safe and the pair made off with more than $36,349 including 40kg in coins.

Bush left behind two daughters, Penny and Jodie, and his devastated wife Gay Bush, who vowed to restore a happy atmosphere at the tavern.

“It is very important to me that the tavern gets right back to the way Chris wanted,” she told the Sunday News three weeks after he died.

“There are not many bars where you could take your wife and have a really pleasant night out, but that’s how it was and I’m sure it will be the same again soon.”

Supplied Gay Bush never gave up hope of finding her husband’s killers.

Five years later, she told the newspaper she’d not given up hope of finding her husband’s killers.

“I’ve not given up - there’s always that hope,” Bush said.

“You are not living day to day for a phone call … but I definitely still hope they will be caught.”

That resolution was one Gay maintained 33 years later as she went to court to face his killer for the trial.

NZ POLICE/Supplied Three bar staff were tied up with yellow rope inside the Red Fox Tavern in October 1987.

The investigation

The crime shocked the small drive-through farming town of Maramarua, and the Red Fox Tavern became the epicentre of a nationwide manhunt for Bush’s killer.

At 12.20am on the night of the robbery, bar worker Sherryn called her husband Peter and he knew instantly there was something drastically wrong. “Peter there’s been an armed hold up and Chris has been shot,” she said.

He rushed to the pub and entered to find Bush lying face down on the floor, clearly dead.

He then had to break the news to Gay that her husband has been killed. “We, as gently as we could, told her what had happened and I remained there with Gay for as long as we could,” Peter said.

Detective Gary Lendrum was one of the first police officers at the scene and used TVNZ lighting equipment to help with the search to find evidence that could point to the killers’ identity.

David Hallett/Stuff Police at the cordon near the Red Fox Tavern on October 25, 1987.

He moved through the car park and began searching the area but found no footprints on the grass.

Inside the pub, he collected the yellow rope used to tie up the bar staff, as well as the broken photo frame and a broken beer handle Bush had thrown towards the gunman.

In the early days of the investigation, 230 persons of interest were identified by police from witnesses. However, most were eliminated as they had alibis.

News reports at the time said between 80 and 100 police officers were working on the case, canvassing the area, speaking to witnesses and possible suspects.

A fortnight after the killing, that number was reduced to 45, three months later it was down to 30 and six months on just 10 officers were left on the investigation.

Hoggart and the other defendant first became people of interest to police on Christmas Eve 1987, when their associate, Philip Dunbier, told Auckland police he could help them with the investigation.

He agreed to wear a wire, and travelled to Napier with officers where he claimed the unnamed defendant indicated he was involved in the murder as they smoked together.

Stuff In 1988, newspaper reports said two Napier suspects had been questioned.

“We were talking about armos [armed robbery] and the Red Fox came up and I said, ‘did you do it?’,” Dunbier told police.

“’Oh no of course I didn’t mate,’ and a bit of a wink and a nod and that’s when I figured where he got his money for the bikes from,” Dunbier said.

Dunbier talked with the man about how two shottys [shotguns] would have been better to use in such a robbery, but the man allegedly replied “nah, one and a bat was enough”.

At the time, police did not believe that conversation was enough to make an arrest.

As well as a lack of plausible leads, police also had the added complication of dealing with false ones.

Stuff William Grigsby told police he had a bag of money from the robbery – he was later jailed for giving false information.

In March 1988, William Raymond Grigsby from Wyndham was jailed for giving police false information to the inquiry.

Newspaper reports at the time said Grigsby began to “weave a web of nonsense” which put police on the wrong track, including falsely claiming he had the money stolen from the tavern.

By mid-1988, police concluded there was insufficient evidence to charge anyone over the killing and the case remained open but unsolved.

At the time, the police investigation was led by John Gott. In 1992, he told the Sunday News that information linked to the case was often coming in.

“Things pop up, things that look promising, and things fade away … but the file is still active and a number of inquiries are being done on that investigation,” Gott said.

“Nobody would like to solve it as much as we would,” the Papakura-based detective said at the time. He died in 2017 after the defendants were arrested.

The police reproduced a fly through of the Red Fox Tavern as it was in 1987.

Almost two decades passed before the inquiry, dubbed Operation Lion, was reopened in 2000 when new, but undisclosed, information came to light. But once again, police said there was not enough evidence to see charges laid.

Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Hayward was the lead investigator in Operation Lion and inherited a “large” 100-file strong all-paper based caseload of witness and police statements and documents relating to the killing in 2016.

Police pored over the documents and, Hoggart and the unnamed defendant were arrested after an associate claimed the unnamed man had talked about planning a job that matched the description of the Red Fox Tavern robbery.

Charlie Ross committed a similar aggravated robbery with the man in the early 1980s, when the pair, wearing balaclavas, hid in the bushes before confronting a barman in circumstances eerily similar to the Red Fox Tavern attack.

Ross hit the barman on the side of his face with the barrel of a shotgun before he was forced to re-enter with the gun held to his back.

A receptionist and the barman were forced to lie down on the floor before being escorted at gunpoint to find the duty manager and the vault.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Mark Joseph Hoggart denied the charges against him.

In his fear, the duty manager forgot the combination to the vault causing Ross to strike him over his head with the butt of a shotgun with a single shot firing up into the ceiling of the office.

The pair and another man took off with $45,432 driving north of Auckland where the cheques, balaclavas, gloves and other disguises were burnt.

While the pair were in prison together for that robbery, Ross said a lot of inmates spoke about robbing the Red Fox Tavern.

“I’ll probably do another [armed robbery] when we get out,” the unnamed defendant allegedly told Ross.

“[The man] always seemed to be there when it was spoken about.”

After the pair were released, they met up in Hastings and the unnamed defendant spoke about “putting together an earn up north”.

The Red Fox murder was carried out 17 days after the man was released from prison.

After he was released, he went to live with his sister and brother-in-law at a Napier vineyard and linked back up with Ross. Together they practised shooting Ross’ sawn-off shotgun.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The defendants had cased out the pub the night before parking at the dairy.

The Crown claimed that was the same gun used to kill Bush.

On the Thursday before the shooting, the man met Hoggart in Taupō before they drove to Hamilton in a faded green beat-up Vauxhall Victor.

The next day, they were seen in Cambridge before they were seen again at 8.45pm by Robyn Pyle who worked at the Maramarua Dairy and petrol station.

The beat-up Vauxhall pulled up near the petrol pumps, apparently casing the pub out.

By 8am on Sunday, the man was back in Napier and was seen by his brother in law looking “tired”.

When news of the Red Fox Tavern came on the radio a family member asked the defendant if he had anything to do with it.

“No, that’s bloody lovely,” the defendant allegedly replied.

He later told his brother-in-law about needing to get rid of the sawn-off shotgun.

After the robbery, associates of the two defendants noticed they had more money and “cash to burn”, with both buying new motorbikes in the months that followed.

Stuff The Red Fox Tavern case was covered in the media extensively.

When police caught up with the unnamed man in January 1988 to question him about the robbery, he had trouble remembering his exact whereabouts.

He denied any involvement, claiming he was being fitted up because the modus operandi for Red Fox was the same as the crime he’d just got out of jail for.

He admitted practising shooting birds with Ross on his brother-in-law's vineyard about a week before the Red Fox. But when police asked him where the sawn-off shotgun he has used was, he told them it was in the sea.

He said: “I just freaked out. I went and got the gun … that Charlie had given me … I threw the gun in the sea and then went over to Charlie’s.”

“I told him cops would be turning us over because the Red Fox was like the [Auckland] job.”

White asked the man what the rush was for if he wasn’t involved in the aggravated robbery?

“F... man, I had just come out for doing an armo [armed robbery]. I am a prohibited person. I knew you guys would be turning me and Charlie out.”

Days later, Hoggart was interviewed and he too denied being involved.

“But I don’t know why you’re telling me this because I’m the wrong man. I had nothing to do with it.” Hoggart said.

“Not me, that’s not my line of work.”

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Chris Stevenson acted for the unnamed defendant at trial.

‘You’ve got the wrong guy’

During the trial, the unnamed man’s defence counsel claimed a criminal named Lester Hamilton was guilty of the Red Fox killing.

A prison inmate claimed Hamilton confessed in the early 1990s while the pair smoked cannabis together at Auckland Prison at Paremoremo.

However, police eliminated Hamilton as a suspect because he was on bail for an armed robbery at the time and had to report to Thames on the day of the attack.

Supplied Lester Hamilton was sentenced to three years six months for his part in the importation scheme.

At the same time, he was working with a lawyer on a morphine and heroin importation scheme from India, for which he was later jailed, and police concluded he couldn’t have committed both crimes.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff The pair were on trial at the High Court at Auckland.

The trial

On February 9, 2021, after a few false starts and a year-long adjournment, the murder trial finally got underway at the High Court at Auckland.

The trial wasn’t without its moments, with numerous adjournments for legal argument and it being halted during Auckland’s two alert level three Covid-19 lockdowns.

On Monday the jury retired for the final time and were discharged from their commitments as jurors for five years, bringing an end to a 33-year case.

Both men have always maintained their innocence and while the verdicts are in, the case is not closed as the unnamed man has taken his fight to keep his name secret to the Court of Appeal.