Christchurch man found guilty of hiding evidence to appeal conviction

Joseph Douglas McGirr outside the Christchurch District Court during an appearance in 2020.

A Christchurch man convicted of attempting to pervert the course of justice after an American polo player died of a drug overdose at his home is appealing his conviction.

Joseph Douglas McGirr faced a number of charges after Lauren Biddle was found lifeless at the spa pool at McGirr’s home near Sumner in Christchurch on October 22, 2018.

An autopsy found she had a concentration of MDMA in her system about 15 times greater than the usual level of recreational use of the drug.

McGirr was found not guilty of supplying a class B controlled drug to Biddle last year after the jury were not convinced there was enough evidence to prove he gave her the drugs. McGirr said Biddle and another guest went into the kitchen “uninvited”, crushed up ecstasy tablets there and snorted it “out of their own free will under no instruction or influence from me”.

He was convicted of attempting to pervert the course of justice after frantically cleaning the house before police arrived.

McGirr put the lid back on the spa, threw away bottles and cans, and pulled cannabis plants from pots and threw them into the overgrowth in front of the house. He also took Biddle’s clothes and bag and buried it in the overgrown section.

At trial McGirr claimed it was “not a conscious decision” to bury Biddle’s clothes, and he did it in an effort to commemorate her.

The jury rejected his claim, accepting the Crown’s submission that McGirr knew Biddle was dead, the police were on their way, and he wanted to erase any signs that she had been there.

Stuff American woman Lauren Biddle had been in New Zealand for less than two weeks before she died of a drug overdose in Christchurch in 2018.

On March 5, McGirr was sentenced to 20 months’ imprisonment. Judge Tom Gilbert said he did not think a sentence of home detention would be appropriate in McGirr’s case as his actions in the past created the impression that he thought “compliance with court orders is optional”.

He granted McGirr leave to apply for his sentence to be commuted to a non-custodial sentence, but only to a residential drug and alcohol treatment programme.

On Friday, McGirr appeared in the Christchurch District Court to request to be released to a privately funded drug and alcohol rehabilitation programme in Auckland. The proposed programme involved a 30-day residential programme followed by five months in a sober living house.

NZ Police Lauren Biddle's bag, and jandals were found in the overgrowth in front of Joseph Douglas McGirr's home.

Judge Gilbert deferred his decision on McGirr’s application to May to allow time for another assessment report to be prepared.

He said he wanted to be satisfied that McGirr had a strong desire to participate in a rehabilitation programme before deciding whether the proposed programme was appropriate.

Meanwhile, McGirr’s lawyer, Rupert Glover, confirmed McGirr had filed an appeal against his conviction. A date when the appeal will be heard has not yet been set.