Good Samaritan left with fractured jaw after being robbed and assaulted on the Crown Range

Police said the man needed surgery after having his jaw broken in the attack

A good samaritan was robbed and assaulted after he offered help to someone on the Queenstown side of the Crown Range.

About 10.30pm on Friday the driver stopped after noticing a man signalling for help using a cellphone torch.

After getting out of his car, the victim was asked to look at an issue with the other man’s vehicle, but when he turned away he was punched several times by the offender who grabbed his backpack and drove off in an unknown direction.

The victim was able to drive to a family member’s house, where police were called, and he was taken to hospital.

READ MORE:

* Albert Town man appears in court facing drug and firearm charges

* Police investigating alleged assault on man by four others in Blenheim

* Man saves child before drowning in Central Otago river inlet



Detective sergeant Derek Shaw of Central Otago CIB said the man was awaiting surgery on a fractured jaw.

“This was a cowardly attack on a well-meaning person who was trying to help someone he thought was in need,” he said.

“Police want to identify and locate this offender and are asking for the public’s help.”

The offender is described as being around 183cm tall (6ft), aged between 25 and 35, of stocky build, brown-skinned, and has a bushy hairstyle.

His vehicle was described as a black or dark-coloured four-door saloon.

It is possible the offender was with others not seen by the victim, or that he may have tried to flag down other passers-by before or after this incident.

The offender may also have stopped in the Queenstown/Arrowtown area or in Wanaka either before or after the assault.

If you recognise this description or have any information which can help, please contact Police on 105, quoting file number 210327/4376.

Information can also be provided via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.