Invercargill murder trial: defence points out 11 flaws in investigation

Azalia Wilson and her daughter, Kiara. Wilson was found dead in Invercargill in November 2019.

A Queen’s Counsel pointed out what she called 11 main flaws in a homicide investigation in Invercargill.

Defence lawyer Judith Ablett-Kerr QC spoke for more than two hours during her closing on Monday, saying many of the flaws related to the police investigation.

Samuel Moses Samson, 32, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Azalia Wilson, 22, who was found dead at the Bavarian Motel, Invercargill, on November 17, 2019.

Both the Crown and defence gave their closing addresses at the jury trial which started in the High Court at Invercargill on March 8, before Justice Gerald Nation.

READ MORE:

* Invercargill murder trial: Jury watches security footage overlooking motel car park

* Invercargill murder trial: 'You will see me in the news'

* Murder trial: Young Invercargill mum started to record her phone calls



The Crown alleges Samson killed Wilson in a “jealous rage”.

The Crown alleged Samson took a taxi to the motel before the attack but police did not request the taxi footage in time before it was deleted, nor did police obtain CCTV footage from a Night ‘n Day that Samson allegedly went to with the taxi driver, Ablett-Kerr said.

“How can you judge something only on what you hear if you don’t recognise what is missing?” she said.

John Hawkins/Stuff There was a police presence outside the Bavarian Motel after Azalia Wilson's body was found there on November 17, 2019.

Police did not ask the taxi driver to do a formal identification and Wilson’s footprint was not taken, Ablett-Kerr said.

Two of the police flaws related to a Crown witness and the failure to seize the person’s phone. This Crown witness is subject to a heavy suppression order.

A pair of Converse shoes, with Wilson’s blood on them, were taken from a seized car but were not measured by police until during the trial, and police went into the car soon after it had been seized to get some medication, without Institute of Environmental Science and Research forensic specialists, she said.

Stuff Samuel Moses Samson on trial in the High Court at Invercargill.

A knife, room key, kettle and duvet similar to those missing from the unit Wilson’s body was found in were discovered in the Oreti River in Invercargill but there was no CCTV footage of any items being removed, Ablett-Kerr said.

She described the 10th flaw as a “doozy” – when police failed to apply for mutual assistance with the United States Department of Justice, relating to obtaining social media data.

The final flaw was police only having one suspect, she said.

The flaws mattered “because Samuel Samson is entitled to have a proper investigation conducted, so did the deceased”, Ablett-Kerr said.

The court was told Wilson died of blunt force injuries.

Crown prosecutor Riki Donnelly in his closing address said that stab wounds to Wilson’s genital area were a symbol of what Samson believed to be her infidelity.

Donnelly also highlighted Samson's conduct when he spoke with associates before he handed himself in.

To one female friend that he met on the outskirts of Christchurch, Samson said he had snapped, and to another male friend he later met back in Southland, Samson said it happened quickly, Donnelly said.

During the trial, a witness with name suppression said Samson had beaten her and threatened to stab and cut her and this time “he went that step further”, Donnelly said.

Justice Nation is expected to sum up the case on Tuesday before the jury retires to consider its verdict.