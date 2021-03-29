Otago man sentenced for rape and sexual assault against daughters

The man, who has name suppression, appeared in the Queenstown District Court on Monday.

A Central Otago man who sexually assaulted and raped two daughters over a three-year period has been sentenced to eight years in jail.

The man, who has name suppression, appeared in the Queenstown District Court on Monday.

He earlier admitted three charges of committing an indecent act and five charges of sexual violation between 2017 and 2020.

The two girls were aged between 3 and 11 when the offending happened.

The man also admitted one charge of possessing an objectionable publication.

Judge Bernadette Farnan said the father of four assaulted his older daughter at least once a month when his wife was at work, and also raped her.

During the same period he began assaulting a younger daughter.

“Your victims were defenceless,” the judge said.

They would continue to be significantly impacted by his behaviour, she said.

“They are entitled to love and appropriate behaviour by their father, but you let them down.”

There was also serious impacts for his other two children and their mother.

“You have damaged your children mentally, physically and spiritually.”

The man reported his own offending to police and pleaded guilty to all charges.

He had shown remorse and did not expect to see his children again, the judge said.

The man also admitted physically abusing his children and not knowing how to parent properly.

A psychological report found he was at medium to high risk of offending again

He had been brought up in a dysfunctional family where he was physically and sexually abused and exposed to pornography from a young age.

He will be placed on the child sexual offender register and must serve at least half of his sentence before being considered for parole.

Name suppression was granted to protect the identity of the children, Judge Farnan said.