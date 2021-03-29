Shot fired near Hamilton home was allegedly intended to frighten a property manager

Armed police officers were sent to a Peachgrove Road home after reports of a man with a firearm (file photo).

The man charged with firing an air rifle near a Hamilton home allegedly did it to frighten a property manager.

A 32-year-old Hamilton man faces three charges over the March 24 incident, court documents show.

The man allegedly “forcibly prevented” a property manager from doing their work, court documents show.

Other charges relate to intentionally damaging a Peachgrove Rd home, intending to obtain a benefit, and discharging a .177 air rifle near the same Peachgrove Road home to frighten the property manager.

Several armed police officers were sent to a Peachgrove Road home that Wednesday, after reports of a man with a firearm, Stuff reported at the time.

Police were called about 2.30pm, and no-one was injured in the incident.

The man is due to appear in court in early April.