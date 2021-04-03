Survivors speak out two years after mum murdered and daughter sexually assaulted in Karori

Monday April 5, 2021, marks two years since a 52-year-old woman was murdered and her daughter sexually assaulted by the killer. The devastated husband and father recalls that nightmare day.

GRAPHIC CONTENT

Elliot hears the front door and, every so often, in that brief moment, she thinks her mother is home.

Elliot is not her real name. Her older sister is not Freya. Her father is not Samuel.

Monday will mark two years since her mother was murdered, and Elliot, then 12, was seriously injured with a steel mallet and sexually assaulted during an ordeal that lasted 15 hours. That part is horrifyingly real.

It was also two years ago on Monday when police received a call from Joseph William Borton, calling himself a “peeping tom” and saying he had killed a woman.

When police entered the house in a quiet Karori cul-de-sac, that 52-year-old woman was dead and her daughter, Elliot, had been sexually violated.

“It was 15 hours, but my wife was lying in this room and dying over eight hours while he was interfering with my daughter,” Samuel remembered this week.

“It’s something of nightmares. I recall my daughter sobbing in bed saying: ‘The last thing I remember about mum is her screaming’.”

Veteran police officer Detective Senior Sergeant Warwick McKee would describe the investigation as the worst he had dealt with in his 30-year career and said it was “abhorrent, cruel, and utterly disgraceful”.

Ross Giblin/Stuff The Karori homicide scene in 2019.

Elliot now appears to be a young and energetic teen. She and her older sister laugh and joke as they choose pseudonyms for this article.

“Don’t scuff them,” Elliot calls out as Freya borrows her shoes.

Suppression around Elliot as a victim of child sexual abuse means that she cannot be named, nor can any identifying details be revealed, such as her father’s or mother’s name.

Samuel and Elliot have agreed to talk about their ordeal because they want to thank all those who helped in the immediate aftermath and the years since.

They want to thank police officers like Ben Quinn, the first at the scene that day in 2019. He stays in touch with the family, who have been to see his band play. Elliot keeps guitar magazines aside for him.

Rosa Woods/Stuff Detective Sergeant Ben Quinn was singled out for praise by the grieving family.

They want to thank police officers such as Peter Reed – who has since left police – and Hayley Adams.

They want to thank Fiona Inkster, the registered nurse in Ward 2 at Wellington Regional Hospital.

“The nurses there were really, really nice, and they helped a lot and I actually didn’t want to leave,” Elliot says.

There are also an occupational therapist and a psychologist on the thank-you list.

Samuel wants to thank ACC and the organisations it has employed.

“The neighbours, other people ... The little things, the small acts of kindness, Victim Support, Strengthening Families, the schools, it is everybody,” he says.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Detective Senior Sergeant Warwick McKee speaks about murderer Joseph Borton pleading guilty in the Wellington High Court.

A nightmare day

Samuel was overseas on April 5, 2019, preparing for the family to move to Wellington. His wife and two daughters were already in Wellington, and he would talk to his wife on the phone each night.

One night, they didn’t.

“That was the night that she was murdered and my daughter was severely injured,” he says.

His wife and youngest daughter had gone around to the Karori home of his sister, who was away, that Friday in 2019.

“She was using the washing machine there,” he says.

“[She] took my youngest daughter across and this person had been eyeing them up.

“He had stolen a sledgehammer [described in court as a steel mallet] a couple of weeks before, and he attacked them. He hit my daughter twice over the period in the head … then he bludgeoned my wife.”

Rosa Woods/Stuff The murder and sexual assaults happened in the Wellington suburb of Karori. (File photo, crime scene not pictured)

The news reached Samuel while he was at work overseas. His nephew had noticed something was wrong when he saw a police cordon over the end of the Karori cul-de-sac, then discovered the full horror of it.

First came the disbelief, the thought it must be some terrible mistake, that this couldn’t have happened to his danger-averse wife.

Samuel’s drive home was 40 to 50 minutes. By the time he got there, local police had arrived at his work, but he was gone. They arrived at his home to make the news official later.

“You think it is impossible, how could it occur,” Samuel says.

“There is another side saying she was extremely unlucky.

“How can some human being do this to another person?”

Rosa Woods/Stuff Detective Senior Sergeant Warwick McKee described the case as the worst in his 30-year career.

A life sentence

In October, 2019, Borton was ordered to serve at least 19 years of a life imprisonment term. Justice Simon France also imposed the open-ended jail term of preventive detention for sex crimes against Elliot.

The judge said he thought Borton had little real understanding of the impact of what he had done, but that may have been a product of his disturbed psychological make-up at the time.

Details that came out during the court case show that Borton – who had a background in IT and photography but was only doing a little online currency trading at the time of the attack – was living in a sleepout near the Karori house.

He had watched Elliot and her mother through the windows before getting a steel mallet he had stolen from a neighbour’s house and entering the house through the back door. Elliot ran into him and, recognising Borton, turned away to catch a cat.

That was when he hit her the first time in the head with the mallet. The mother heard her daughter scream and went to her aid.

Borton hit her with the mallet too. It was the first of at least eight blows to her head.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Police at the scene in 2019.

Borton, who had previously met both victims, told police he wanted to incapacitate the mother so he could take advantage of the girl.

The mother survived for some hours after the attack. She had pieces of her skull pressed into her brain, and injuries to her nose and cheek.

Elliot’s skull was caved in from the blows and had to be reconstructed. Her hearing and eyesight were damaged. She was in and out of consciousness over the hours, turning her back on Borton as he sat naked on a bed beside her.

Borton, then 31, pleaded guilty to charges of murder, indecently assaulting the mother by removing her underclothes, wounding the girl with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, sexually violating her twice, and doing an indecent act on the girl.

Rosa Woods/Stuff Joseph Borton was sentenced to life in 2019.

He also pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated burglary, stealing photographic equipment as well as a steel mallet, a blazer and a dressing gown.

Outside court after sentencing, Detective Constable Hayley Adams read out a statement on behalf of the woman’s husband.

“I'm speaking as the husband and father of the victims on behalf of the rest of our family. The crimes that occurred to our family were horrific. What happened to my daughter was a horrendous crime but the murder of my wife is numbingly awful.

“The perpetrator is evil. It's not how we see our society.”

Good from evil

Two years on now, Samuel thinks of his “brilliant” and “charismatic” wife and has not lost faith in the goodness of people.

“The support of every facet of society seems to have been overwhelming, and it literally brings you to tears,” he says.

“I have been in tears so many times with how thankful I am that we live in such a wonderful society … The help has been amazing.”

Elliot is 14 now. Her recovery has been remarkable given the physical and psychological trauma she was put through. But it’s the small things that get to her – like going through her mother’s things and stumbling on an otherwise-forgotten memory, or hearing the front door open.

“Occasionally, I forget, and it is like: ‘Oh, Mum’s come home from work.’ I have kind of gotten out of the habit of that, but sometimes it does come and that’s hard because I will be like: ‘No, it is just someone else.’ Tiny things like that can be really hard.”

Her aunt moved out of the Karori house after the incident. Samuel couldn’t face going back.

Elliot says she would have liked to return: “I made a lot more nice memories there than I did bad ones.”

The family lives in a nice house in a nice suburb these days.

“I would live under a bridge to have my wife back,” Samuel says.