Prolific conman charged with breaching release conditions

Wayne Eaglesome, now known as Alexander Luce, was jailed for two years and three months in October 2018.

A prolific conman with more than 40 aliases has been charged with breaching his release conditions after it was revealed he was leaving a trail of debt across Auckland.

Wayne Eaglesome, now known as Alexander Luce, was jailed for two years and three months in October 2018 for running a company despite being prohibited from being a director.

The convicted fraudster and sex offender then used the company to apply to rent a five-bedroom home in Christchurch, claiming he wanted the house for his family and that he was earning $170,000 a year.

Eaglesome was released from jail in October. His release conditions, which last six months, include bans on being involved in handling money and giving advice or management on financial accounts, and not to use a credit card or apply for a loan without the approval of a probation officer.

But the conman was recently exposed as trying to rent a luxury apartment and promising to fill it with wealthy clients for $500 a night.

On Monday, Corrections confirmed that Eaglesome had been charged with breaching a condition of his release from prison around operating a credit card or applying for or accepting a loan without permission.

The matter is now before the court and a Corrections spokeswoman would not comment further.

In January, a security was registered against a Nissan Note car owned by an Alexander Luce with the same date of birth as Eaglesome.

The conman also owes money to landlords and a locksmith.

The locksmith, who declined to be named, sent several texts to Eaglesome about invoices worth about $1400 that were not paid.

On Friday he received an email from “Sam” using Eaglesome’s account.

“The payment has been made; Alex is in hospital having suffered a heart attack.

“I will send your email through to his accountant asking him to please explain why the payment has not been received at your end.”

In 2012, Eaglesome, then using the name Alex Newman, faked his death while claiming to be a supposed millionaire who spent his days travelling the world on his 49-metre super-yacht.

The disqualified director, who is barred from being involved with a company for five years, has also recently been listed as a shareholder of marketing consultancy service Weihnachtslilie Marketing Ltd.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment is also investigating any links between Eaglesome and the company.