High-profile sportsman accused of importing meth faces 'extreme hardship' if named

A sportsman has taken his bid to keep his identity a secret to the High Court at Auckland. (File photo)

A high-profile sportsman facing multiple drugs charges would suffer extreme hardship if named, his lawyer says.

The man, in his 30s, pleaded not guilty to possessing and importing methamphetamine in December 2019. He is set to go to trial later this year.

In December, Judge David McIlraith declined the man continued name suppression after the man argued his career would suffer.

The man's lawyer Greg Bradford immediately appealed that decision. The appeal was heard at the High Court at Auckland on Wednesday in front of Justice Rebecca Edwards, who reserved her judgment.

READ MORE:

* High-profile sportsman on meth charges takes suppression bid to High Court

* High-profile sportsman on meth charges loses name suppression, but can't be named for now

* High-profile Kiwi sportsman pleads not guilty to meth supply and import charges



Bradford said his client would suffer extreme hardship if named.

He said the District Court judge paid insufficient attention to the man's personal circumstances and fair trial rights.

Alden Williams/Stuff The sportsman’s name-suppression appeal was heard at the High Court at Auckland on Wednesday. (File photo)

“At this stage of the proceeding open justice needs to wait a little bit longer,” Bradford said.

However, Crown prosecutor Jessica Pridgeon said there was no evidence the defendant would lose employment opportunities if named.

Pridgeon said there was nothing out of the ordinary in the case, and the man’s fair trial rights would not be affected any more than others in the same position.

“Being well known ... does not mean the defendant will suffer extreme hardship if his name is published,” she said.

In Judge McIlraith's earlier decision, he said there was no evidence publication of the man's name would affect his fair trial rights.

“The alleged offending in which [the defendant] is involved is serious. It involves the importation of signifiant amounts of methamphetamine into New Zealand.”

Judge McIlraith said that while the sportsman's public profile meant there may be more publicity surrounding the charges, that did not amount to extreme hardship.

“There is nothing unusual about [the defendant's] situation.”

Continued name suppression has been opposed by Stuff.