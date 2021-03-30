Auckland woman who fatally stabbed her sister's partner, jailed for three years

Freeda Ellen Witehira has been jailed for fatally stabbing her sister's partner in self defence.

A woman who told a court she feared for her life the night she fatally stabbed her sister's partner has been sentenced to three years and six months imprisonment.

Freeda Ellen Witehira was found guilty of manslaughter in November and on Tuesday was sentenced at the High Court at Auckland by Justice Mary Peters.

At trial Witehira admitted stabbing Colin Adrian Anderson on August 24, 2019, in Ōtāhuhu, South Auckland, but said she was acting in self-defence.

On Tuesday, Witehira faced her brother-in-law's whanau saying she could apologise a million times knowing it will never be good enough or will bring Anderson back.

“I just want to say, and you all to know, how deeply sorry I am for the pain and heartache I’ve bestowed upon you all,” Witehira said.

Anderson's family members had their victim impact statements read to the court saying he was a good father, a funny, loving and easy-going person.

A couple of weeks before he died he had found out he was going to be a grandfather, however he will never get to be pāpā Colin, cousin Kate Anderson said.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Colin Anderson died at the Sturges Ave property on August 24, 2019.

On the evening of August 24 2019, Witehira had gone around to her sister Kuini’s house where her mother, Mini, was also living.

Anderson was angry at Witehira about an incident which happened a week before with his brother, Josh.

The court heard Anderson had been involved in selling a small amount of cannabis with his brother to make money after he had a motorbike accident and been unable to work.

On the night of the stabbing, Anderson began mumbling to himself “going on about the stuff that had been stolen”, Witehira said at trial.

Witehira admitted arguing with him as she was upset he was blaming her for the incident with his brother.

That was when Anderson “got wild”, the court heard.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Quentin Duff said Witehira did not have the tools to cope on the night. (File photo)

“He got angry, he pretty much threw my sister, and she went flying, and then he got up and he attacked me,” she told the court.

As her mum stepped in to help, Anderson smacked Mini “full blast in the face” before choking her, the court heard.

“It looked like he was strangling her to death, it looked like he was going to kill her.”

Witehira hit Anderson’s leg with his crutch in an attempt to stop him attacking her mum.

“I had just seen him punch my mum and strangle her out ... I thought he was going to hit me and take a blow and kill me.

“When he came at me with a crutch and I turned and I went to go reach for whatever ... went to go grab something, and then he was right there in front of me and I had hit him.”

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Freeda Witehira's life has been marked by violence.

At the sentencing, Justice Peters acknowledged the devastating effects Anderson's death had on his whānau.

Justice Peters said the case is a tragedy in which Anderson had lost his life, Witehira’s sister has lost her partner, and Witehira has been in custody without being able to care for her three children.

The judge accepted excessive force was used by Witehira in self-defence and she did not have murderous intent.

“Most people would not stand by and watch their mother get strangled.”

The judge accepted Witehira was acting on impulse when she picked up the knife in the heat of the moment, and it was out of character.

While in prison, Witehira is attending counselling sessions and is determined to make a better life for her three young children.

The court heard Witehira’s life has been marked by violence from a young age, first from her father and later on in her adult relationships including by Phillip Edwards, the man who killed interior decorator David McNee.