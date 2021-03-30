'Strong lines of inquiry' in Napier homicide investigation linked to assault at motorcycle gang club house

A man is dead after a serious assault on Mersey St in Napier on Monday afternoon.

A homicide investigation continues into a person who died after being attack by two others at the Outlaws Motorcycle Club house in the Napier suburb of Pandora.

A police spokeswoman said they were following “strong lines of inquiry” in their investigation, but no arrests had been made.

One person was taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in a serious condition after the incident in Mersey St about 1.20pm on Monday, after they were assaulted by two others. They later died as a result of their injuries.

Police said they were “actively seeking witnesses to this incident," as well as door-to-door inquiries, which had been made at businesses throughout the area, along with requests for CCTV footage.

“There will be an increased police presence in the Mersey Street industrial area today as we continue our inquiries.”

A business owner on the street who declined to be named, said she had heard the serious assault involved a car and a potential stabbing.

She said the gang pad was usually “really quiet” and there had never been any incidents previously.

Less than two weeks ago a community meeting about gang violence was held in Napier, hosted by National MP for Taupō Louise Upston and National’s justice spokesperson, MP Simon Bridges.

In a statement on Monday afternoon, Upston said action on gang violence in Napier was needed now.

Upston wrote to Police Minister Poto Williams last week asking for an urgent investigation into escalating gang violence.