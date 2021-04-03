Motorbike riders 'tearing up' Auckland park, residents worried about safety

Residents near Keri Downs in Papakura, Auckland, say they are fed up with riders tearing up the park and fear for their safety.

Motorbike riders have reportedly been tearing up an Auckland park and terrorising park users for the better part of a year, but according to residents police have done little to help.

Residents say Papakura’s Keri Downs Park​ has become an unofficial dirt bike course with riders roaring around the parkland and sports fields on a daily basis, with little regard for those using the park or any authorities trying to stop them.

Some park users reported both verbal and physical threats towards them, with many avoiding the park in the afternoons and evenings when there are often large groups of riders.

Supplied One of the many riders who have been pictured riding through Keri Downs Park in Papakura.

In response, they have called the police to deal with the hoons, but have found the response limp or non-existent. Police say safety has been a factor in trying to stop the riders.

Papakura local board chairman Brent Catchpole​ said he had gone down to the park after receiving a number of complaints. Once there he found people driving utes onto the park and unloading motorcycles to ride them.

When he confronted a group of teenage bikers they swore at and intimidated him and told him to leave, he said.

“The community’s so frustrated they’re just tearing their hair out in desperation,” Catchpole said.

Supplied/Stuff Papakura local board chairman Brent Catchpole said the problem was far from being fixed.

He said it had become dangerous for park patrons and he is worried about public safety.

“The moment the bikes are out there the kids don’t dare go out there out of fear of getting hit.”

The local board is getting legal advice as to what they can do to stop people riding through the park, but so far there doesn’t seem an end in sight.

One resident, who asked not to be named because of worries of retribution , said it was “completely out of control”.

He often called police when the bikes were in the park, but the police response had waned over time, they claimed.

“[The police] say that they try to stop them then [the riders] just ride to the other end of the park,” he said.

In a video shown to Stuff, one of the riders pulls up close to a parked police car, then speeds off. Seconds later the patrol car drives away, leaving the park in the opposite direction to the bike.

Counties Manukau road policing manager Inspector Kay Lane​ said police were aware of the complaints, but safety was a factor in trying to stop the riders.

“Typically these dirt bike riders are in packs, not wearing helmets and many are youth,” she​ said.

“There are safety risks to consider with taking direct intervention at the time, and often it is more appropriate to take follow up action.”

She said there had been an increase in reports of dirt bikes across Counties Manukau area and the police needed help from the public to catch the riders.

Scores of riders flooded Auckland streets and motorways on Waitangi day, pulling stunts and flouting road rules.

Police are still seeking information about the incident, with eight bikes impounded and at least one person charged so far.

Any information can be provided to police by phoning 105.