Northland police warn public: Lock cars, remove valuables, park away from road

Northland police are warning motorists to lock up their cars and keep valuables out of sight, after a spate of vehicles being broken into or stolen.

Acting Senior Sergeant Christian Stainton, Whangārei area prevention manager, said there has been an increase in reported incidents of vehicles being stolen or broken into with valuables taken in Whangārei.

Cars with valuable items in view have particularly been targeted, he said.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/Stuff Nelson's Senior sergeant Hamish Chapman is warning people not to leave valuables like computers and handbags in full view in their cars, and the message is the same in Northland.

Targeted areas have included Kamo, Tikipunga and Morningside.

READ MORE:

* Violence and fights on Whangārei shared path concerns users, principals

* Spate of thefts from cars in Nelson prompts police warning

* On The Beat: Vigilance needed in personal vehicle security



Stainton said the vehicles targeted are generally either parked on the road, or in driveways or front lawns that are easily visible and accessible from the street.

Robert Charles/Stuff A handbag in full view is an invitation for thieves in Whangārei, according to police. (File photo)

These vehicles typically have no security alarms and are often parked in poorly lit areas with no security lighting to deter offenders.

Police are investigating these incidents and have recently arrested a group of youths in relation to vehicle crime in Whangārei.

However, Stainon said reports of vehicles being broken into are still being reported to police.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/Stuff Police are investigating the thefts but say prevention would help. (File photo)

Many of the vehicles have items of value in plain sight, which create opportunities for offenders on the lookout for easy targets, he said.

“We know this as there has been several cases where multiple vehicles have been parked in the same location and only those with visible items have been targeted.”

He advises everyone to lock their vehicles, park in well-lit areas if on the street, or park down driveways where they are less visible from the road.

Always remove valuables from your car and consider vehicle alarms, Stainton said.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity, such as people loitering around vehicles or looking into car windows, should contact police immediately by phoning 111, he said.