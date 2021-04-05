Police officer suffers skull fracture in baseball bat attack

The incident is understood to have happened near the intersection of Claude St, Fairfield, and Peachgrove Rd in Hamilton.

Two police officers were allegedly hit with a baseball bat after they stopped a driver in Hamilton and one suffered a fractured skull.

It was just after midnight on Sunday when the officers stopped a vehicle with three people inside, Hamilton city area commander Inspector Andrea McBeth said.

“They were speaking to the driver when he allegedly produced a baseball bat and assaulted the two officers.”

The officers were taken to Waikato Hospital in moderate condition.

One officer suffered a skull fracture and remained in hospital in a stable condition on Monday afternoon.

The second had been discharged with a concussion.

A 17-year-old male was arrested and would appear in the Youth Court in relation to this matter, McBeth said.

Police were supporting the two officers involved and they had asked for privacy while they recovered.

Assault on the job was the kind of risk officers faced far too often as people seemed more willing to have a go at police, NZ Police Association president Chris Cahill said.

Speaking before information on the officers’ injuries was released, Cahill said they were seeing more assaults against police that are at “the serious end”.

“I think, generally, people are more willing to have a go at police, and more willing to use serious violence.”

Officers who were hurt on the job would be stood down to recover, he said.

The Police Association can help with a grant to give officers a few days away with family.

“Often it is the family who are more affected, especially if they have young children.”

In mid-2020, Stuff reported there had been 7611 instances of police officers being assaulted on the job over the previous five years.

These numbers reflected charges of assaulting police and often did not show the full picture, Cahill said.

That was because the statistics would not include charges for the more serious assaults – such as assault with a weapon or injuring with intent – which did not fall under that classification.