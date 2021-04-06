Counterfeit money reportedly being presented to Hamilton businesses

Police are asking people on the look out for counterfeit notes being presented in Hamilton businesses.

Police are investigating reports of counterfeit money making the rounds in Waikato.

Police are urging businesses to be on the lookout for counterfeit cash, after reports of fake banknotes being presented.

There have been at least six reports of counterfeit $50 notes being used in retail stores across Hamilton, police said.

They said it is important that businesses involved in handling money are aware of security features within New Zealand banknotes.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s website has three quick ways to see if a note is counterfeit.

The feel, the notes are made of plastic, it doesn't tear under moderate pressure. The print looks sharp, they should look sharp and not washed out, and the window contains a hologram effect which you can see change if the note is tilted in the light.

The police said if you believe you are being given a counterfeit note, don’t accept it and notify police.

If you find you’ve already received a counterfeit note, put it in an envelope to avoid handling it further and get in touch with police.

If you have any information about these counterfeit notes or anyone who might be involved in their manufacture or distribution contact police.

You can call police on 105, or you can also give information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 using the reference 210326/1325.