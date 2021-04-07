Woman threatened to blow up plane after not being given free wine

Hannah Pierson pleaded guilty on Wednesday to disorderly behaviour and disruptive conduct towards a crew member.

A woman threatened to blow up a plane several times and called a crew member a “rapist” after she was told her plane ticket did not cover wine.

Hannah Lee Pierson, 31, pleaded guilty in the Christchurch District Court on Wednesday to disorderly behaviour and disruptive conduct towards a crew member. She has been remanded on bail until sentencing on June 23.

According to the summary of facts, Pierson boarded a plane from Melbourne to Auckland on November 7. The flight was about 3½ hours long, with about 71 passengers on board.

After the crew began serving food and beverage, Pierson requested a glass of wine. The crew told her the ticket did not cover wine and she would need to purchase one from the menu.

She began to abuse the staff member, yelling at the top of her voice: “I don’t give a f…, get me a f….. wine.”

She then stood up and yelled: “I’ll f….. get it myself give me a f…. wine”; and called the staff member a “f…… b….”.

As she attempted to leave her seat, crew managed to divert her into an empty row of seats in front of her and held her there.

Pierson then grabbed the crew member’s arm in a tight grip, squeezing hard.

She began making movements with her head that caused other staff members to believe that she was going to headbutt the crew member.

Pierson repeatedly tried getting out of her seat, with crew concerned about her behaviour as she was located near an emergency exit and yelled “get me a f….. wine or I’ll blow up the plane” several times.

She was then handcuffed and strapped to her chair using spare seatbelts.

Pierson continued to yell “obscene language” at the top of her voice with “total disregard” for other passengers, including young children, calling a crew member a “f….. rapist”.

About an hour and a half before arriving at Auckland Airport she fell asleep. Upon landing, she awoke and continued her verbal abuse of others on the aircraft.

Judge Alistair Garland asked Pierson’s lawyer if she had an alcohol problem. He replied that Pierson accepted alcohol had been an issue in the past.

Her lawyer said she was requesting a discharge without conviction and said the consequences of a conviction would outweigh the seriousness of the offence, particularly in relation to travel.

Judge Garland said he imagined the airline would be “quite happy” if she did not travel.

He did not enter a conviction on Wednesday but told Pierson she should not underestimate the seriousness of her offending in terms of airline security and safety.

He asked for an alcohol and drug assessment, and remanded her on bail until sentencing.