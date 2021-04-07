Police officer's use of force on man who refused breath test 'excessive and unjustified' - IPCA

The Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) has thrown out a claim a police officer was going to be assaulted by a man who refused a breath test at a Hawke’s Bay police station.

In a report published on Wednesday, the authority said on January 23, 2020, the man, “Mr X,” was arrested for reckless driving after showing signs of drinking and being uncooperative with police.

Handcuffed, he was taken to Hastings Police Station where the uncooperative behaviour continued and he refused all excess breath alcohol (EBA) procedures.

The authority noted the man was agitated during his release from custody and verbally threatening the officers. An officer used force to remove him from the station, as he believed the man was going to assault either himself or one of his colleagues, the authority’s report said.

READ MORE:

* Police officer wiped pepper spray in woman's eye in unlawful search in Whangārei

* Photos officers took during search an 'abuse of power', police watchdog says

* Police justified in Tasering, pepper spraying man during Auckland arrest

* Police officers 'justified' in using Tasers, pepper spray, to arrest Geraldine man



Mr X said the officer put his arms around his neck, choking him, causing him to become unconscious. The officer disputed this and there no sign of Mr X becoming unconscious in the CCTV footage, authority said.

Once outside the station, Mr X’s aggressive behaviour continued, and he kicked a temporary fence which had been placed around renovation work at station and was arrested again by different police officers.

The authority interviewed the officers involved and reviewed information gathered from a police investigation into the incident.

Andrew Caldwell The man said an officer choked him at Hastings Police Station.

The CCTV footage showed that the officer initiated the physical confrontation and the force was used when the man was walking away from the officer and moving towards the exit door with his hands by his side holding his property.

“We do not accept the officer genuinely believed he was about to be assaulted at the point in time when the force was used. He was not acting in self-defence, and his use of force was excessive and not justified” said Authority Chair, Judge Colin Doherty.

“While we accept that Mr X had been verbally threatening and was agitated, at the point in time when the force was used, Mr X had been walking away from Officer C.

Martin de Ruyter/Stuff A man “Mr X" refused a breath test and was taken to Hastings Police Station in January last year.

“He turned back briefly and was then approached by Officer C as he was moving towards the door. His hands were by his side holding his property and were not clenched in fists as alleged by Officers B and C.”

The authority was unable to determine whether the man was choked as he alleged.

Eastern District Commander Superintendent Jeanette Park said police agreed with the IPCA’s finding “that the allegation of choking was unable to be substantiated.”

“We do acknowledge that the offender was restrained with an arm around his neck, which is no longer an approved tactical option,” she said.

“Police will identify any lessons to be learned, and whether there are any training opportunities for staff involved.”