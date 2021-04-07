'Banning patches won't solve the problem', Napier mayor says

Napier MP Stuart Nash said on social media that the city is “not an unsafe gangland”.

Despite concerns that Napier residents do not feel safe due to gang activity, the mayor says banning patches isn’t the answer.

On his Facebook page last week, Napier MP and former police minister Stuart Nash​ said Napier was “a wonderful, safe beautiful seaside city that is welcoming and warm”.

“Like every city, we have our fair share of issues that we are dealing with, but believe me, it’s not the unsafe gangland that is unfortunately being portrayed in the media at the moment.”

The post came after Napier mayor Kirsten Wise called for more help from the Government after the recent death of Peter Lui, who was assaulted outside the Outlaws Motorcycle Club gang’s headquarters and later died of his injuries.

On February 28, gunshots were fired into a crowd at the Thirsty Whale bar at West Quay in Napier, after what was believed to be an altercation between rival gangs further down the road.

A Thirsty Whale staff member standing in the doorway of the bar was injured, as well as one other person.

In a response to Central Hawke’s Bay councillor Jerry Greer​ on social media last week, Nash said the council should “get hard and ban gang patches from all council sports and playgrounds”.

“I would back this move, but central govt [sic] can’t implement this; only council can.”

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise says Napier had the second highest overall crime rate in the country.

In a statement from Nash’s office, he had “nothing further to add to this issue after last week”.

Last week Wise said Napier had the second highest overall crime rate in the country, the highest domestic violence rates, and was “sitting at either number one or two in terms of methamphetamine usage”.

On Wednesday, Wise told Stuff she “personally struggled to believe that banning patches” would solve gang issues.

“We need to address the behaviour and the root cause of that behaviour, and banning patches does not do that,” she said.

“As a council however, we have utilised the available legislation to ban patches from our facilities and will continue to do so if necessary.

“My concern is that we have community members who feel unsafe and that cannot be dismissed.”

Wise said the council was currently working on the implementation of a safety ambassador programme and the upgrade of a CCTV network.

Although she didn’t have an exact timeframe of when these would be put in place, she said they were a “priority in light of recent incidents”.

Napier mayor Kirsten Wise has called for more police assistance

During the past 12 months, the council had also sponsored two Māori movement Whānau Transformation programmes with a focus on providing different pathways to those in need.

Wise said the council had also partnered with “a range of agencies” as part of the international Safe Communities programme Safer Napier.

“Forty-three partners are signatories of the programme and work together to achieve the common vision of ‘Napier is a safe and healthy city’.”