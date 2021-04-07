Man guilty of torching Christchurch heritage home worth $4 million

The Christchurch home, built in 1915, suffered “catastrophic damage” estimated to be about $3m, and was deemed “irreparable”.

A man who caused millions of dollars worth of damage when he torched a 105-year-old Christchurch home says he felt compelled to light the fire after a “feeling came over him”.

Jonathon Gary Brown pleaded guilty to arson on Wednesday while appearing at the Christchurch District Court via video link.

According to the court summary of facts, Brown entered the historic villa in Park Tce, which was valued at $4 million, on January 23 at about 11.42pm. The occupants were not home.

Between 12.04am and 1.10am, Brown re-entered and left the house four times.

READ MORE:

* Christchurch house gutted in suspicious late-night fire

* Warning over overloaded or faulty multi-boxes after fire spread from shed to house

* Name suppression lifted for man accused of torching 105-year-old Christchurch home



He searched the rooms on the first and second storeys, before using his cigarette lighter to set fire to a stack of towels and bed sheets.

The fire spread, quickly engulfing the house.

At one point, Brown re-entered the building and threw the burning sheets and towels outside the laundry window.

He previously stated that while inside the house “a feeling came over him and he wanted to light a fire”.

Brown left the house again and watched on across the road Hagley Park while fire crews extinguished the flames.

The home, built in 1915, suffered “catastrophic damage” estimated to be about $3m, and was deemed “irreparable”.

Brown was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on May 21.