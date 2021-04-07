Boxing coach sentenced for assault on staff at cocktail bar

The assaults occurred in the early hours of the morning last September at Bamboo Tiger on Bridge St. (File photo)

A boxing coach has been convicted of assault after he punched two staff members who denied him entry to a bar due to intoxication.

Randall Michael Dixon, 45​ of Dixon’s Boxing Gym in Richmond, pleaded guilty to two charges of assault after the incident at cocktail bar Bamboo Tiger on Bridge St last September.

He was sentenced in the Nelson District Court on Wednesday. Judge Jo Rielly​ declined to discharge Dixon without conviction, citing a lack of evidence that a conviction would harm his business.

“After you had been spoken to by the doorman you essentially saw red and flipped out. That is very concerning for someone like you who is so skilled at using your fists,” the judge said.

The victims, the bar manager and another staff member at the cocktail bar, were both punched in the face by Dixon after he was told he was too intoxicated to enter the premises.

In a victim impact statement, one of the men said the last thing he expected was to be punched and it had made him nervous about being around intoxicated people. The incident had made his job more difficult and he had taken time off work.

The other victim suffered from a concussion which had also affected his work and personal life, making him hyper alert and on edge in certain situations. He had taken time off both his jobs and struggled in his role as the coach of two sports teams.

“I was unable to focus and constantly was fatigued.”

He said there was “no need” for Dixon’s actions that night.

“It was unprovoked and I wasn’t ready or able to defend myself from him.”

Defence lawyer Michael Vesty​ said Dixon had no prior violence convictions, and it was not the case that he was prone to the use of force given his involvement in boxing.

It was an “utterly regrettable incident” influenced by the consumption of alcohol, without which Vesty said the assaults were unlikely to have happened.

“Alcohol explains but certainly doesn’t excuse what happened outside the bar that evening.

“It’s certainly a case that Mr Dixon ought to have known better and conducted himself in a different fashion, given all he had at stake.”

Dixon had admitted his actions did not show discipline, self-respect or respect for others, which were virtues associated with boxing.

Vesty said Dixon had been involved with the sport for 30 years, starting at a young age in Christchurch. He had gone on to have a successful boxing career and he had since given back to the community by opening a boxing gym and training youth in Richmond.

Virginia Woolf/Stuff Judge Jo Rielly said she had no evidence a conviction would influence Dixon’s ability to fund Dixon’s Boxing gym

Vesty said a conviction would not only negatively affect Dixon, but also the boxing gym and the community it served.

Judge Rielly​ said both men had suffered significantly since the assaults, with the force of the blows enough to cause injury, along with the resulting emotional impact.

“No person, including bar managers or security personnel at bars should have to put up with conduct like this.”

At the request of one of the victims, Judge Rielly had watched the CCTV footage of the incident.

Judge Rielly said it was unfathomable Dixon hadn’t accepted he could not enter the bar and if he had left when he was told to, none of this would have happened.

Judge Rielly accepted that Dixon was contrite and remorseful and his intentions coaching and mentoring others were positive.

While the gym had already suffered financial consequences as a result of the offending, Judge Rielly said she had no independent evidence that a conviction would have detrimental consequences on the gym, by risking further funding opportunities or the ability to coach others.

Dixon was convicted on both charges and ordered to pay $200 to each man in emotional harm reparation.