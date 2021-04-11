Scammers using online Steam gift cards prompts warning

This is $19,000 worth of gaming gift cards used to transfer money to a scammer.

Gaming gift cards have become the perfect vessel for scammers looking to trade money easily and without detection, a sergeant says.

Dealing with multiple cases of online scams every month, Palmerston North tactical prevention team Sergeant James Bennett said he was only just scraping the surface of the deceit that was festering in our communities and across the world.

Early this year Bennett was alerted to a woman who lost almost $30,000 to a romance scam.

She bought hundreds of gift cards for gaming website Steam – one of many possible sites scammers use – from 15 stores across Palmerston North in three months, transferring her “international lover” funds, so he could travel to New Zealand.

READ MORE:

* Gift card scammer pretending to be school principal targets schools

* Interpol president reported missing during trip back to China

* Kiwi fugitive Simone Wright arrested by Australian police



But the Steam Wallet fast card gift cards were only redeemable for items on the site, and once the card had been redeemed there was no way to trace or reclaim that money, Bennet said.

Bennett expected the “lover” was selling the gift cards at a lower price on the black market to gamers looking for a cheaper way to fill their Steam wallets.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Sergeant James Bennett, Tactical prevention team, says internationally redeemable gift cards are perfect vessels for scammers.

“These things are an absolute nightmare. You can buy them just about anywhere in town.

“A place has sold her $1000 worth in one go, then she’s gone back and bought another $1000 worth.

“The problem is the buyers are not doing anything illegal. They’re not a restricted product.”

With scams becoming part of online life, police were urging people and businesses to do more to break the chain.

Countdown was one of many stores that sold Steam Gift Cards.

A media spokeswoman said they were popular with customers, and the potential for scammers to use the cards for nefarious means was there.

“We’ve intercepted a number of scam purchases around the country over the last few years, but as you can imagine, it’s sometimes extremely difficult to pick up.

“In our experience scammers are good at helping customers avoid suspicion, and some customers are adamant that they are buying gift cards legitimately.

“We actively remind and encourage our team members to engage with customers where gift card purchases are large and/or frequent.”

If someone was concerned that they or a member of their family had been scammed, they were encouraged to contact the Police and Countdown would co-operate wherever possible, including deactivating gift cards if possible, she said.

However, it was often too late for police to do anything once the purchase had been made, Bennett said.

“Once it leaves New Zealand we simply can’t do anything about it.

“Steam have a genuine business, and they’re selling a genuine produce. They’re not actually doing anything wrong.”

With increasing reports of scams Steam advised customers to be vigilant in their purchases and never give a Steam Wallet Gift Card to a person they didn’t know.

“The scammers often pose as agents of official agencies, such as the I.R.S., to convince their victims to comply,” the support website said.

“If someone contacts you to pay them in Steam Wallet Gift Cards, you are most likely targeted in a scam.”