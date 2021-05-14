Man who admitted attempting to kill his ill wife in apparent suicide pact sentenced

The defendant couldn’t bear to see his wife suffer after a severe stroke left her unable to move without help and made communication very difficult (file photo).

A man in his 80s who took his wife out of a care home and tried to kill her, and himself, in what has been called a failed suicide pact has been sentenced to home detention.

Roy Ernest Morton, 82, was getting increasingly concerned about his wife’s care in a home in the months following a severe stroke.

His desperation came to a head on October 12, 2020, when Morton took her out of her care home under the pretext of a walk, and made an attempt on both of their lives.

He was sentenced to four-and-a-half months of home detention by Justice Paul Davison QC, in the High Court at Hamilton on Friday.

Morton’s life started to fall to pieces after his wife had a severe stroke in mid-August 2020, which left her unable to move without help, and made communication very difficult.

He couldn't bear to watch his wife of almost 60 years suffer, Justice Davison said, and wanted to end her diminished quality of life.

He also planned to take his own life, which speaks to the depth of his love for his wife, the judge said.



“Without her, you had no desire to keep going on your own.”

On the day the charges relate to, Morton asked care home staffers for a wheelchair, ostensibly to take his wife of decades for a walk around the garden.

Instead, he took her home and emailed close friends and his wife’s family about his frustrations, saying they were going to take their own lives, court documents say.

He drove off to enact the suicide plan but was interrupted by other motorists, and police caught up with him near Lake Karapiro.

His wife suffered no physical harm, court documents say.

Morton pleaded guilty to attempted murder in March.

In early police interviews, the Morton said the pair had a joint suicide pact, and later that his wife had indicated she wanted to end her life.

However, a Waikato DHB assessment found she could not display signs of reasoning and had significant difficulty understanding information.

“The court doesn’t accept and can't accept your explanation, that there was meaningful communication from [your wife] that provided a reasonable or justifiable basis that there was a joint suicide pact,” Justice Davison said.

He also noted that the offending was planned in advance, and the woman was especially vulnerable as she depended on others for her care.

But it’s a conundrum that Morton had pleaded guilty to trying to murder a woman he loved so deeply, defence counsel Roger Laybourn said.

“[He was] confronted with an unexpected tragedy of a severe stroke and losing his companion in the golden years they had been looking forward to.”

He struggled with the concept that anyone would suggest that he intended harm to the woman he’d loved for so much of his life, Laybourn said.

Police also found an iPad recording showing Morton had made an attempt on his and his wife’s lives on October 11.

Laybourn, has previously said outside court that the law is inflexible in how it deals with people who follow what they believe to be a mercy killing.

“[These kinds of cases are] often cases of people who have lived their lives as very, very good citizens and reach a very difficult time of their life and act out of desperation. They end up with a conviction for committing a very serious crime. It just doesn’t seem to gel.”

Justice Davison also ordered that Morton would only be able to visit his wife with prior permission and in the presence of a supervisor.

