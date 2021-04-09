Trio's night out ends with meth-for-sex proposals, assault and a torched car

Guildford unsuccessfully appealed his sentence and pushed for permanent name suppression through the High Court at Hamilton.

A Hamilton man who assaulted two women and set a car on fire after being denied sexual acts in exchange for drugs has had his appeal for home detention dismissed.

Karim Monair Abo Ganis was sentenced to two years and five months’ imprisonment in November after pleading guilty to 13 charges which included violence and drug charges.

The offending occurred on March 19, 2020, when Ganis and his co-offender met two of the victims, a young man and woman at a Hamilton bar, a High Court ruling from Justice Paul Davison says. The third victim, another female, was waiting outside in the male victim’s car as she was too young to enter the bar.

When the establishment closed, Ganis asked the male victim for a ride home along with the co-offender in exchange for petrol and takeaways on the way.

The man agreed and Ganis and his friend got into the car.

It was during the ride that Ganis then offered the man a gram of methamphetamine in exchange for letting the two women perform sex acts on him.

The man declined, and continued driving to a takeaway restaurant.

Afterwards, Ganis asked the man to stop the car while the co-offender went to a nearby address to collect a debt.

Ganis repeated his previous proposal, and after being told no again, Ganis then became angry and while in the car backhanded one of the women, who got out of the car and began walking away.

The man confronted Ganis who replied: “do you want to get popped? I can kill you.”

The co-offender, who had returned to the car, then reached over from the back seat and grabbed the male victim in a head-lock.

Meanwhile, Ganis exited the car, opened the driver’s door and punched the man and told him to take the keys out of the ignition and put them on the bonnet of the car, which he did.

The second woman then fled the car, but Ganis caught her and punched her in the face causing her to fall to the ground. He then kicked her in the thigh. She managed to get up and run away to join the other woman.

They went to a nearby house and phoned the police.

It was then that Ganis went to a nearby service station, purchased and filled a five-litre petrol container and returned to the car telling the man to get in it, which he refused to do because he feared for his safety.

Ganis then poured fuel over the car and set it on fire and fled the scene.

The fire destroyed the car beyond repair.

Police executed a search warrant at Ganis’ Hamilton home where they located a fully loaded single barrel pump action shotgun and a hunting crossbow with an arrow notched against the drawstring ready to fire.

An assortment of ammunition was also found, along with 7.8g of methamphetamine, various quantities of precursor substances, items of laboratory equipment, and just under $26,000 in cash.

Justice Paul Davison denied Ganis’ appeal for a sentence of home detention.