Two men facing charges in relation to car crash that killed an Invercargill doctor

Anton De Croos was killed in a car crash in Southland in December, 2020. Two men are now facing charges in relation to the crash.

Dr Giovan Vincent Anthony De Croos, 81, also known as Anton, of Invercargill, died in a crash on Bluff Highway near the Waimatuku Bridge, Woodend, on December 5.

De Croos was the only occupant of a Nissan Tiida that was found crashed off the highway at 10.25pm.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police spokesman this week confirmed two men had been charged in relation to the death.

A 21-year-old man has been charged with driving with an excess breath alcohol causing death, and failing to stop or ascertain injury or death after a crash.

A 19-year-old man has been charged with failing to stop or ascertain injury or death after a crash.

Both are expected to appear in the Invercargill District Court next week.

ROBYN EDIE/Stuff Anton De Croos was a respected weightlifting coach and competitor. Pictured here in 2015.

De Croos, a Sri Lankan-born doctor, was one of the most respected athletes and coaches in the Olympic weightlifting movement.

In 2015, he was awarded a special plaque after more than 30 years of competition and coaching weightlifters in Invercargill.

De Croos won eight national titles in his native Sri Lanka during the 1960s before coming to New Zealand in 1970.

He won another three New Zealand titles before switching to powerlifting and heaving his way to two more national titles in the mid-1970s. He was also the New Zealand weightlifting team doctor at the 1990 Commonwealth Games.

De Croos had coached Southlanders into New Zealand teams and to two national titles.