Patched Mongrel Mob members arrested on meth charges in Hamilton

Two Mongrel Mob members and a gang associate have been arrested after half a kilogram of methamphetamine and $10,000 in cash was found in a car.

A search warrant was undertaken on Wednesday by Waikato police due to significant quantities of meth being distributed in Hamilton and eastern Waikato area, a police statement said.

A vehicle was stopped north of Huntly where half a kilogram of methamphetamine was located along with $10,000 in cash.

As a result two patched Mongrel Mob members, aged 40 and 50, from Hamilton and a 53-year-old gang associate from Tirau were arrested.

They face various charges including the possession of methamphetamine for supply and police are not ruling out further charges.

This methamphetamine was destined for some of the most vulnerable in the community, Detective Senior Sergeant Stephen Ambler said.

"Stopping its distribution will reduce harm not only to those that have already been exposed to the harmful effects of this destructive drug, but those who may never have been exposed to it before.

“We want to send a clear message that such criminal activity won’t be tolerated and police are committed to stamping out the distribution of methamphetamine and the detrimental impact it has on all communities.”