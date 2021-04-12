Youth charged over school lock down doing well on bail

Police at Wellington High School where a teenager – not from the school – allegedly planned an attack .

A youth charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition after Wellington High School was locked down last year has been told to keep up the good work.

The youth had been on strict bail and subject to monitoring appearances. It includes where he lives and electronic monitoring.

He has not breached bail since his release from youth custody before Christmas.

On Monday, Chief Youth Court judge John Walker altered the youth’s bail to pull back the curfew from all day to 7pm to 7am and told him he was really pleased at how well he was doing.

READ MORE:

* Youth charged over Wellington school lockdown had Christchurch shooting video

* Youth admits charge of firearm possession after school lockdown

* Bail granted for youth charged over threat to school



Judge Walker said there had been no problems with his bail for the five months since the youth was charged and he had earned the trust of the people around him.

As part of his bail conditions the youth has an adult with him at all times.

The judge reduced his curfew hours from all day to 7pm to 7am.

The youth had faced a new charge at his last hearing of possession of Christchurch mosque shooting video.

The youth has not denied the charges of possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition after the lockdown, after which police said a threat was received.

Not denying the charge in the youth court is the same as pleading guilty in an adult court.

A long term plan involving a series of interventions was now in place, the judge said.

The next court appearance was expected to be in May.

Covert and overt operations involving about 30 police, including the armed offenders' squad, were undertaken after “credible threats” were made towards Wellington High School the day before it was locked down in November.