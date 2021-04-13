Ex sex industry figure allegedly imported cocaine into NZ in wine bottles

Police allege Fritz Petersen imported cocaine into New Zealand in wine bottles.

A double bankrupt and former adult entertainment figure allegedly imported 1.5 kilograms of liquid cocaine into New Zealand, hidden in wine bottles.

Fritz Petersen, who reportedly opened the country’s first Peaches and Cream sex shop nearly three decades ago, was arrested on Wednesday after police searched his home in the Christchurch suburb of Redwood and seized what they believed was powdered cocaine and “a significant amount of cash”.

The 76-year-old was charged with importing cocaine, a Class A controlled drug, and possession of the drug for supply.

Petersen’s arrest followed the discovery of 1.5kg of liquid cocaine in wine bottles at the International Mail Centre in Auckland in late March.

The bottles were imported from Germany.

It is unclear why Customs officials were suspicious of the consignment, but testing of the liquid inside the bottles revealed the presence of cocaine.

The discovery triggered Operation Vino, a joint Customs and police investigation.

The investigation led to the arrests of Petersen and a 25-year-old woman – Alyse Lorna Mary Wilson – last week.

Wilson is also charged with importing cocaine.

Petersen made a brief appearance in the Christchurch District Court on Thursday and was remanded in custody.

He is scheduled to reappear on April 15.

Wilson appeared in the court on Friday and was remanded to April 30.

Petersen, also known as Carl Fritz Petersen, has a colourful history in New Zealand’s adult entertainment industry having owned sex shops in several centres, including Christchurch and Wellington.

George Heard/Stuff Fritz reportedly opened the first Peaches and Cream adult shop in New Zealand.

In 1992, he reportedly opened the country’s first Peaches and Cream store and continued in the business for another decade before selling out.

The Companies Office lists him as a former director of several companies linked to the adult entertainment sector.

Insolvency records show he was adjudged bankrupt in 2001 and 2017.

The latter arose from unpaid advertising for adult entertainment.

In 2016 the Employment Relations Authority ruled one of Petersen’s companies, FritzAms, unjustifiably dismissed one sex shop worker and failed to pay another their eight-week notice period.

About the same time, Petersen placed FritzAms in liquidation. The company, which operated several adult accessory stores, left creditors about $180,000 out of pocket.

In 2009 Petersen lodged a complaint with police alleging rival sex industry figure Steve Crow had threatened to shoot him. Crow was not charged, but in an interview with Stuff at the time he said: “I told the guy [Petersen] I would put a bullet between his eyes if he ever set foot in my office again.”

On Monday, a man at Petersen’s home on Canberra Place declined to comment.

A nearby resident described Petersen as “very unassuming” and a “friendly enough bloke”.

“You wouldn't think someone of his vintage would be into that.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Joel Syme said Operation Vino was “another example of police working collaboratively with Customs in order to prevent the devastating harm created by the sale and supply of illicit drugs”.

Wastewater test results for July to September last year, released this month, showed on average 400 grams of cocaine was consumed in New Zealand each week. That compared with 7.8kg of MDMA and 12.6kg of methamphetamine.

While the country’s cocaine market is small, authorities believe it is growing.

A February 2020 National Drug Intelligence Bureau report said the street price of a gram of cocaine had remained steady, selling for about $350.

That's expensive when compared to many countries, which makes New Zealand an attractive market for organised crime groups dealing in the drug.