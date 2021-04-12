Burnham soldier accused of groping subordinate during military function

Staff Sergeant Jeremy Leslie Boyd is charged with indecently assaulting a subordinate during a function at the Burnham Military Camp. He has pleaded not guilty.

A soldier allegedly groped a subordinate during a staff function at Burnham Military Camp near Christchurch, but he denies the incident ever happened.

Staff Sergeant Jeremy Leslie Boyd, of the Royal New Zealand Army Medical Corps, appeared before the Court Martial of New Zealand on Monday.

The senior non-commissioned officer was charged with indecent assault (alongside an alternative charge of common assault) and with failing to comply with written orders contrary to the Armed Forces Discipline Act (with an alternative charge of doing an act likely to prejudice service discipline).

The victim could not be named, but was Boyd’s subordinate at the time of the alleged incidents. Boyd has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

READ MORE:

* Court martial scheduled for NZ Defence Force officer accused of indecent assault

* Navy drug investigation: how an unlawful search sunk multiple drug charges

* Soldier sentenced over assaults still in army, despite saying he would leave



Sub-lieutenant Natacha Wisstt, for the prosecution, said the indecent assault happened during a staff function at Burnham on September 22, 2016.

Wisstt said guests moved to the bar after a formal dinner. The victim was playing pool when Boyd allegedly approached her and squeezed her breast for a few seconds, then walked away.

The complainant became tearful as she recalled the incident on Monday, saying she felt “pretty p...ed off and angry”.

She said she approached Boyd a few minutes later and hit him in the groin with the back of her hand.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff The complainant in the case alleges the indecent assault happening during a staff function at the Burnham Military Camp. (File photo)

Boyd appeared intoxicated and “like he thought it was a joke”, she said.

Wisstt said Boyd was allegedly involved in another incident in a computer room at the military camp in 2015.

The complainant in that case said she stood up and reached for something on the desk as Boyd showed her something on the computer.

She alleged he told her: “I so want to grab your ass right now, but I know I shouldn’t.”

Joe Johnson/Stuff A lawyer for Boyd, of the Royal New Zealand Army Medical Corps, says the allegations have been fabricated.

The woman said she was “caught off guard” and did not know what to do. She did not report the incident at the time because she did not know who to speak to, or whether someone would believe her.

The Crown alleged Boyd contravened the Armed Forces Discipline Act during another function at the camp in December 2018.

Wisstt alleged Boyd approached the complainant, gave her a drink and congratulated her on a recent promotion. He then allegedly said to her: “This is my last chance to get you wasted”, because her new rank was his “cut-off”.

The complainant said given the previous incidents, she assumed he wanted to get her drunk, so he could take advantage of her. She reported Boyd’s alleged transgressions in February 2019.

Joe Johnson/Stuff Boyd faces a charge of indecent assault, along with others under the Armed Forces Discipline Act.

Boyd's lawyer, Elizabeth Bulger, said the allegations were fabricated.

During cross-examination, Bulger told the 2016 complainant that no-one interviewed during the investigation reported seeing anything untoward happening between her and Boyd.

The complainant responded: “Just because people didn’t see it, does not mean it didn’t happen.”

Bulger pointed out that of the three people the complainant alleged she was playing pool with, one denied they had been, and the other two denied being present at the function at all.

“I can’t remember who exactly was there, but I do remember what happened,” the complainant said. “Why would I put myself through all of this if it didn’t happen?”

Regarding the December 2018 function, Bulger said Boyd’s comments were taken out of context to sound “sleazy and crass”, when they were “simply words of advice”.

Bulger said Boyd’s comment about the complainant’s rank being his “cut-off” referred to the future of her career now being up to her, as she would no longer be his subordinate.

Boyd said the complainant’s recollection of the incident in the computer room was not accurate. He said when the complainant bent over, her bottom was close to his face and he told her: “Your ass is in my face.” The complainant denied this was the case.

Boyd is not currently based at Burnham, the NZ Defence Force said.

The court-martial, before Judge Kevin Riordan, will continue on Tuesday.