$100,000 reward offered 29 years after toddler Amber-Lee Cruickshank disappeared

A mother who has waited 29 years to learn the fate of her toddler daughter hopes a $100,000 police reward for new information will bring closure.

Nicky Cruickshank’s 2-year-old daughter Amber-Lee Rose Cruickshank was last seen at a house in Kingston, on the southern shores of Lake Wakatipu, on October 17, 1992.

Her body has never been found and the case remains one of New Zealand’s most enduring mysteries.

Police are now putting up a $100,000 reward in the hope that someone will come forward with the information they need to answer the many questions.

Detective Inspector Stu Harvey said Amber-Lee may have been the victim of foul play.

“There is someone out there that holds the key to the truth,” he said.

Police have dismissed theories that she went into the lake, as her body would have been found shortly afterwards.

Nicky Cruickshank said she was feeling anxious and emotional ahead of the reward being announced.

“I’ve waited 29 years for this. We have never given up hope,” she said.

There had been other times when her hopes had been raised, followed by crashing disappointment – such as in 2011 when bones were found near he spot where Amber-Lee went missing. They turned out to be sheep bones.

This time she hopes there will be a positive outcome.

“There’s money involved and money talks,” she said.

Today would be a time of torment for her and her three sons, she said.

“The main thing for me is not getting the perpetrator or whoever is guilty. That will be a bonus.

“I just want to know where my daughter is. I want to put her to rest, so we can have some sort of closure.

“That has always been my goal – to bring my daughter home dead or alive.”

Amber-Lee and her family had not intended on staying in Kingston.

They were moving to the West Coast from Southland in a house bus, but a window broke on the journey, so they stopped at a friend’s home to repair it.

Nicky Cruickshank told Stuff in 2017 that she was 24 at the time and trying to leave behind a life of abuse, violence and drugs.

A small group had gathered at the home in Cornwall St, Kingston, for a barbecue.

Amber-Lee’s parents each thought the other was watching the toddler, but in less than 20 minutes she had disappeared.

Harvey said police had explored many scenarios and leads over the years without success.

“It has been nearly 29 years since she disappeared.

“We’re hoping with the passing of time that someone will come forward with information that will finally provide both Amber-Lee’s family and police with answers.”

This is the fourth time New Zealand Police have offered a reward of $100,000 in the hope of solving a murder mystery.

The first was in May 2019 when a $100,000 reward was offered for information about the 1995 murder of Christchurch woman Angela Blackmoore.

A subsequent tip-off resulted in a murder confession from Christchurch man Jeremy Powell.

He was later sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum non-parole period of 10 years.

Powell’s former girlfriend, Rebecca Wright-Meldrum, and another man, David Hawken, have also been charged with murder in relation to the case. They are yet to face trial.

In September, police said they had not paid out the $100,000 reward. It is unclear if that remains the case.

“Should any payment be made we will not be able to comment for legal reasons,” a spokesperson said.

In June 2019, police offered the same reward for information relating to the unsolved murder of 22-year-old Auckland mother Katrina Jefferies who was found dead in the central Auckland suburb of Hillsborough in 2005.

In November 2020, police offered a $100,000 reward for information on the suspicious death of 88-year-old Gisborne man Russell Allison in 2013.

He died when his house at Te Karaka was burned to the ground.

In Amber-Lee’s case, the reward of up to $100,000 was for material information or evidence that led to the identity and conviction of any person or people responsible for her disappearance.

It would remain in force for six months.

Immunity from prosecution may be considered for any accomplice, not being the main offender, who provided information or evidence.

Anyone with information should contact police by calling 105 and using the reference Operation Oliver: 921030/2144.