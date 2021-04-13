Elizabeth Zhong homicide: Man accused of murdering Auckland businesswoman declined bail

Elizabeth Zhong, pictured with her dogs in 2014.

A man who has denied murdering Auckland businesswoman Elizabeth (Ying) Zhong has been declined bail.

The 47-year-old man, who has interim name suppression, was not present for the hearing at the High Court at Auckland on Tuesday.

He was arrested in February, 11 weeks after the businesswoman was last seen alive at her Sunnyhills home, in east Auckland, on November 27.

On Tuesday, Scott McColgan acting on behalf of the man applied for electronically monitored bail, which was declined by Justice Geoffrey Venning.

Crown prosecutor Kristy Li opposed bail for various reasons, which cannot be reported under the Bail Act.

Zhong’s daughter and her ex-husband were present at the hearing on Tuesday.

The man has previously denied the killing and is set to go to trial next April.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The man accused of murdering Auckland businesswoman Elizabeth Zhong first appeared at the Manukau District Court.

Arrest follows two-month investigation

Police investigating the death of Zhong announced on February 11 they had arrested a 47-year-old man.

Zhong, 55, was found dead near her Auckland home in November 2020 and the resulting police investigation, dubbed Operation Attina.

Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers, Counties Manukau Police, previously said he hoped the arrest would “bring some reassurance to the community and Elizabeth’s family”.

Chris McKeen/Stuff A forensic examination of the Sunnyhills home of Elizabeth Zhong is being carried out by police.

Zhong, who had sprawling business interests, came to New Zealand from China 23 years ago with her family.

Her enterprises included a film effects company and a winery. She has been described as a “kind, hard-working and enthusiastic businesswoman”.