West Coast man who murdered his infant son to appeal conviction

David Grant Sinclair at his sentencing in the High Court at Greymouth in March 2021.

A West Coast father found guilty of murdering his infant son is fighting his conviction.

David Grant Sinclair, 31, was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum non-parole period of 17 years in March for killing 10-month-old CJ White.

CJ died on July 9, 2019 after suffering 30 bruises on his body, complex fractures to his skull and bleeding on the brain and behind both eyes.

A jury found Sinclair guilty of murder after a two-week trial in November at the High Court in Greymouth.

During the trial, the jury heard how Sinclair had inflicted unusually severe head injuries on CJ that reached from ear to ear. The little boy suffered 30 bruises on his body, complex fractures to his skull and bleeding on the brain and behind both eyes.

A pathologist said she had never seen such a complex skull fracture before in her career, with CJ’s injuries akin to those usually seen in high-impact road crashes.

A broken foot and horrific bruising of his groin likely caused by a kick, pointed to a pattern of abuse.

Supplied CJ Bodhi White died aged 10 months in Hokitika on July 9, 2019.

Sinclair never sought medical attention for his severely injured son.

He first told emergency services and police that CJ had fallen out of bed, but changed his story just before the trial to say that CJ had fallen down the stairs.

The Court of Appeal registry confirmed to Stuff on Tuesday that Sinclair had filed an appeal against his conviction.

A date when the appeal will be heard has not yet been set.