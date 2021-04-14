'Dangerous' man Jahdai Kennard wanted after Motueka firearms incident

Jahdai Brice Kennard is wanted by police after a shooting in Motueka on Tuesday.

Police are appealing for sightings of a “dangerous” man after a shooting in Motueka.

On Wednesday afternoon, a post on the Nelson, Marlborough, West Coast Police Facebook page said police wanted to speak to Jahdai Kennard​, 33, ​ in relation to the firearms incident on Tuesday.

It said they believed Kennard was “dangerous and should not be approached”.

In 2015, Kennard was involved in another firearms incident in Motueka. He took off during an armed stand-off in which his associate, Ford William Hurinui​ was shot in the chest after pointing a shotgun at a police officer.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Police attend the scene of a shooting in Motueka on Tuesday.

Kennard was considered a “key witness” and spent almost a month on the run, before police found him hiding at a house rented by his partner in Riwaka.

On Tuesday a man was flown to Nelson Hospital with a gunshot injury following the incident at a Fry St, Motueka property which saw armed police descend on the town.

A hospital spokeswoman said the victim had been treated and discharged from the emergency department on Tuesday.

Police earlier said they were searching for a man who had left Fry St in a vehicle after the shooting.

A barista at the Ginger Dynamite coffee shop in Riwaka said she was closing up for the day when she noticed a car pull up, before a man ran over to her and asked where her boss was.

She thought he was in his mid-50s, and said "everything went in slow motion" when she noticed him slip his phone through a crack in the verandah of the neighbouring ice cream shop.

Not long after that the Armed Offenders Squad arrived and used a loud hailer to tell the man to stay where he was, she said.

She beckoned an officer over and told him what she had seen.

"They didn't really speak a lot because they were in stealth mode. They scoped out the area and picked up the phone."

The barista said she wasn't sure if the man was directly connected to the firearms incident, but she wasn't sure why he tried to get rid of his phone.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Fry St in the Tasman District town of Motueka was completely closed off following the incident.

She said the community were keen to get to the bottom of what had happened.

"I was just a civilian roped into the situation and I put my hands up to surrender straight away, I felt like a hero that I told the squad where the phone had been thrown."

A Riwaka resident said she was concerned by the strong police presence in the small town on Tuesday and the lack of information about the incident.

“I feel a little bit let down really that the police haven't been better at telling us what is going on because there has been a huge armed presence in town.”

At school pick up, people were questioning what was going on.

“The principal didn't know anything about it and at the same time there were nine armed police around the corner.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff Armed police took to the streets of Motueka and the neighbouring town of Riwaka following Tuesday’s shooting.

She said police could have been more upfront about what they were looking for and what the level of danger was.

“Should we all be locking the house when we are inside by ourselves during the day? Who knows.”

An earlier Facebook post on April 4 said police were seeking sightings of Kennard, who was believed to be in the Nelson area and had a warrant for his arrest.

Police were asking anyone who had seen Kennard, or had information about his whereabouts, to contact police on 111 and quote file number 210413/9242.