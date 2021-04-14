Non-sworn police staffer resigns amid prisoner assault allegations

A non-sworn police staffer allegedly assaulted a prisoner twice in a custody suite.

The incident was investigated by police, who decided there was sufficient evidence to charge the staff member for assault, but it was not in the public interest to do so. One of the determining factors was that the officer had resigned.

A summary of the incident was released by the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) on Wednesday.

According to the summary, an authorised officer allegedly assaulted a prisoner twice in the Christchurch custody suite. Authorised officers are non-sworn police staff; they have limited powers and cannot make arrests, but can assist with guarding offenders held in police cells.

The IPCA accepted it was open to police to decide not to charge the officer when considering the public interest test under the Solicitor-General's prosecution guidelines. Police were unable to complete an employment investigation as the officer resigned.

Canterbury district commander Superintendent John Price said police accepted the findings of the IPCA’s investigation.

“All police employees, no matter their role, must exemplify the values of NZ Police at all times and in every interaction with the public.

“It is clear the authorised officer involved did not live up to those values.”