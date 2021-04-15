Doctor who murdered teenager dies in suspected prison suicide after conviction appeal rejected

Dunedin doctor Venod Skantha, right, was jailed for life for murdering 16-year-old Amber-Rose Rush.

Killer doctor Venod Skantha has died in a suspected suicide behind bars, on the same day he learned an appeal against his conviction had been rejected.

Police were called to reports of a prisoner’s death at Otago Corrections Facility, near the South Otago town of Milton, at about 4pm on Wednesday.

Staff had made “every effort” to save the man but were unsuccessful, prison director Lyndal Miles said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF/Stuff Skantha denied killing the teenager but was found guilty by a jury in the High Court at Dunedin after just three hours.

Stuff understands Skantha was the inmate who died.

READ MORE:

* Killer doctor Venod Skantha has conviction appeal dismissed

* 'Our beautiful young hero': Family of Amber-Rose Rush speak after guilty verdict against doctor

* The machete, the alleged sexual assault and the $20k offer for sex



His death has been referred to the coroner, and will also be investigated by the Corrections Inspectorate.

Skantha stabbed 16-year-old Amber-Rose Rush at her Dunedin home on February 3, 2018.

At trial, the jury heard the then-junior doctor at Dunedin Hospital feared the teenager would tell his employer he had sexually assaulted her.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff The house at which Amber-Rose was murdered.

He went to her home and killed her after she made allegations about him online.

Skantha was found guilty of murder and jailed for life with a minimum non-parole period of 19 years.

An appeal against his conviction was rejected in a decision made public at 2.30pm on Wednesday.

Jonathan Eaton QC had argued evidence given at trial was both inadmissible and highly prejudicial.

STUFF Shane Rush, the father of Amber-Rose Rush, reads a statement outside the High Court at Dunedin after Venod Skantha was found guilty of her murder in November 2019.

He also submitted that the judge’s summing up lacked balance and was unfair to Skantha.

In dismissing the appeal, the Court of Appeal said: “‘Mr Eaton mounted a wide-ranging and thorough challenge to the conduct of the trial and the summing-up, but we are not persuaded that there were any material errors.

‘’Those we have identified were not sufficiently serious, even in combination, to create a real risk of a different outcome.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Skantha during his trial for Amber-Rose's murder.

‘’It is not necessary that we form our own view of Mr Skantha’s guilt, but we have done so; we are satisfied that the evidence proved his guilt beyond reasonable doubt.’’

Police said the death was not being treated as suspicious.

Amber-Rose’s father, Shane Rush, said the family would spend time together to digest the news.

Her mother, Lisa-Ann Rush, died in a suspected suicide just months after discovering her daughter’s body.