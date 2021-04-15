Father of Amber-Rose Rush says death of killer doctor finally allows family to grieve

Dunedin doctor Venod Skantha, right, was jailed for life for murdering 16-year-old Amber-Rose Rush.

The family of a teenage girl murdered by a doctor say it is “hard to accept” he will not see out his sentence after he apparently killed himself while in prison.

Venod Skantha died in a suspected suicide behind bars on Wednesday, the same day he learned an appeal against his conviction had been rejected.

Police were called to reports of a prisoner’s death at Otago Corrections Facility, near the South Otago town of Milton, atabout 4pm. Police said the death was not being treated as suspicious.

Skantha had been sentenced to life in prison after stabbing to death 16-year-old Amber-Rose Rush at her Dunedin home on February 3, 2018.

Amber-Rose’s father Shane Rush, said it had been a ‘’hard, sad, emotional road” in the three years since her death, and it “felt like it would go on forever’’.

But he said the family could finally grieve for the loss of Amber-Rose, along with that of her mother, Lisa-Ann Rush, who died in a suspected suicide just months after discovering her daughter’s body at the family home.

“It is hard to accept that her killer won’t have to pay the price for his crimes, but it is a relief to the family not to have to spend more of our lives being tortured with appeals and parole hearings.’’

Rush said Skantha had ‘’paid some of it with his own life and for me, it is a sign of guilt and remorse’’.

’’We feel sorry for his parents as they have now also lost a child, and no parent should ever have to go down that road.’’

Corrections response

Prison director Lyndal Miles confirmed Skantha had died, and that the former doctor had learned of his failed appeal in a phone call from his lawyer.

“Conversations between prisoners and their legal advisers are privileged and Corrections was not aware of the decision.”

It was not routine for courts to inform Corrections of decisions that did not affect the length of a prisoner’s sentence, he said.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Skantha denied killing Amber-Rose but was found guilty by a jury in the High Court at Dunedin after just three hours of deliberations.

On occasions of staff being made aware of information that could have the potential to affect a prisoner’s wellbeing, “our policy is to carry out an assessment of the person’s risk”.

Such information could include changes to custodial sentences, changes in family circumstances, and confirmation of a serious or terminal illness.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends,” Miles said. “Other men in the unit and staff are being provided with support.”

Staff made “every effort” to save the prisoner but were unsuccessful, he added.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff The house at which Amber-Rose was murdered.

All deaths in custody are referred to the coroner, and an investigation by the independent Corrections Inspectorate will also be carried out.

Skantha’s legal team has been approached for comment.

At his trial, the jury heard the then-junior doctor at Dunedin Hospital had feared Amber-Rose would tell his employer he had sexually assaulted her.

He went to her home and killed her after she made allegations about him online.

STUFF Shane Rush, the father of Amber-Rose Rush, reads a statement outside the High Court at Dunedin after Venod Skantha was found guilty of her murder in November 2019.

Skantha was found guilty of murder and jailed for life with a minimum non-parole period of 19 years.

An appeal against his conviction was rejected in a decision made public at 2.30pm on Wednesday.

His defence counsel, Jonathan Eaton QC, had argued evidence given at trial was both inadmissible and highly prejudicial.

He also argued the judge’s summing up lacked balance and was unfair to Skantha.

In dismissing the appeal, the Court of Appeal said: “Mr Eaton mounted a wide-ranging and thorough challenge to the conduct of the trial and the summing-up, but we are not persuaded that there were any material errors.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Skantha during his trial for Amber-Rose's murder.

“Those we have identified were not sufficiently serious, even in combination, to create a real risk of a different outcome.

“It is not necessary that we form our own view of Mr Skantha’s guilt, but we have done so; we are satisfied that the evidence proved his guilt beyond reasonable doubt.”

