Christchurch mosque shooter not ready to proceed with legal challenge of jail conditions, terrorist status

The Christchurch mosque gunman has been sentenced to life without parole. (Video first published in October 2020)

The man responsible for killing 51 Muslim worshippers at two Christchurch mosque attacks did not appear in court on Thursday after wanting to challenge his strict jail conditions and terrorist status.

The Australian white supremacist is asking the court to review decisions made by the Department of Corrections about his prison conditions, and his designation as a “terrorist entity” under the Terrorism Suppression Act.

A preliminary hearing was meant to take place on Thursday at the High Court at Auckland, however Justice Geoffrey Venning said the gunman was not yet ready to proceed.

The gunman was in August jailed for life without parole for the murder of 51 people and attempted murder of 40 at Masjid An Nur and Linwood mosque on March 15, 2019.

He is the only person to be designated the status of terrorist in New Zealand.

Stuff understands he is fighting the restrictions he has during his life imprisonment, on human rights grounds.

On Thursday, Justice Venning adjourned the proceedings without a next call date with leave for the gunman or the Crown to seek leave to have it relisted.

In a minute issued after the hearing, Justice Venning said the gunman had penned a letter to the court on February 27 raising two potential issues for judicial review including his listing as a terrorist entity and decisions by Corrections over his access to news and mail.

The judge said those issues could form the basis of judicial review proceedings but would need to be properly and formally pleased so the Crown can properly respond to the claims.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Masjid An Nur was one of two Christchurch mosques targeted during a terrorist attack.

The hearing on Thursday was to confirm if the man wished to pursue the proceedings and clarify whether or not he sought legal counsel or would represent himself.

Another issue would be whether the judicial review would need to be heard in Wellington due to the High Court rules and the shooter's issue with his listing as a terrorist entity.

After the teleconference had been arranged, Justice Venning said the court was advised on Thursday morning the gunman had complained about a lack of access to documents and wanted the hearing postponed.

Despite the court reassuring him he could raise the issues at the hearing, he declined.

Justice Venning adjourned the proceedings without a next call date, with leave for the gunman to seek to have them relisted on 14 days notice.

Under the Corrections Act, everyone in custody is entitled to exercise, bedding, a proper diet, one private visitor a week, a legal adviser, medical treatment, healthcare, mail, and telephone calls.

But there are exceptions. Entitlements can be withheld for various reasons including being segregated or in protective custody, health and safety, and because it's not practicable.

Victim’s families and the survivor community were notified about the hearing on Wednesday afternoon.

The review has no bearing on the outcome of the criminal case, or the sentence imposed, or on the gunman's terrorism conviction.