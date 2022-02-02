Lois Tolley murder: Case against three men collapses

The case against three men charged with murdering Upper Hutt woman Lois Tolley in 2016 has collapsed.

The men, whose names were suppressed in the meantime, were charged with the murder of Tolley, aggravated burglary, and of assaulting her with intent to rob.

A High Court judge said the case unravelled in the last three months of 2021.

Justice Simon France​ withdrew the charges, leaving a path for further charges if new evidence emerged.

Police can continue to investigate. Police and Tolley’s family were approached for comment.

Many details of the case remain suppressed but a summary was published online recently in which the judge said the Crown accepted it did not have enough evidence for guilty verdicts.

The trial of the three men had been due to start on February 8.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Lorraine Duffin visits a memorial to her niece Lois Tolley for the first time in 2018.

Closed-circuit television captured four men entering Tolley’s home on December 9, 2016, with weapons such as a machete and a shotgun, the judge said.

Tolley’s leg was cut and she was fatally shot from close range, he said.

During the investigation, police alleged Tolley was perhaps targeted to collect a drug debt or to “tax” her because it was believed she was involved in the drug underworld.

Police alleged two of the defendants entered Tolley’s flat, while the third waited outside.

After nearly three years, in September 2019, the first man was charged with Tolley’s murder.

The second man was arrested in December 2019, and the third in August 2020.

Each defendant pleaded not guilty.

Talia Shadwell/Stuff Detective Senior Sergeant Glenn Barnett reveals how Lois Tolley died in an "execution-style" killing. (First published December 2016)

Tolley, 30, was a chef for an events management company.

In September 2021, the bulk of the case against the first man disappeared when the judge ruled that admissions he made to police were excluded, for reasons that remain suppressed.

That defendant asked for the charges to be dismissed, but on December 2, the judge opted for the Crown preference for the charges to be withdrawn. Dismissing the charges would have meant greater hurdles to a further investigation and charges.

“This is significant in a case such as the present where it is known that at least two direct offenders who entered Ms Tolley’s flat have not been charged and there is still some evidence implicating these three defendants,” the judge said.

Within days of the first charges being withdrawn, the Crown also asked to withdraw the charges against another defendant, deciding it could not call a large part of the case against him relying on admissions he was alleged to have made to other prisoners.

Then the Crown was told that the key witness against the third person was twice charged with perverting the course of justice, although the allegations against her were resolved by guilty pleas to other charges. The Crown decided it could not call her as a witness.

In deciding whether to dismiss or withdraw the charges the judge said he looked at factors including the likelihood of more evidence emerging, the seriousness of the charges, and the impact of the charges on the defendants such as time spent in custody.

In the Tolley case the defendants spent about two years in custody, the judge said. He acknowledged that events, unspecified, made custody more difficult for one of the men.

The defendants said the Crown should have seen the weaknesses in its evidence much earlier.

The judge accepted the possibility of more evidence was low but he saw a public interest in facilitating the further investigation.

“The reality is that there will sometimes be other avenues to explore, and always past avenues to re-explore, but it cannot be known whether they will yield an unexpected item of evidence.”