Not guilty plea to manslaughter charge over man's death after Waikato family harm incident

A man died the day after a “family harm incident” at a Gordonton property on March 16, and police launched a homicide investigation.

A man has pleaded not guilty to a manslaughter charged laid almost a month after a fatal family harm incident.

The 42-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared in Hamilton District Court on Thursday by audiovisual link.

The man who died was seriously injured in what police called a “family harm incident” at a Gordonton property on March 16, 2021.

Police launched a homicide investigation after he died in hospital the next morning.

When the defendant appeared on screen in court, his lawyer said he probably didn’t know about the latest charge, which the lawyers had only heard about the day before.

“Based on previous instruction counsel can enter a not guilty plea,” said defence counsel Amanda Bean, who was acting on instructions from Charles Bean.

The 42-year-old man was already in custody and having court hearings for what Judge Jonathan Down called “a number of family violence offences of quite a serious nature”.

He has five other active charges linked to the Gordonton incident: three charges of threatening to kill and two charges of assault on a person in a family relationship.

All further hearings will be at the High Court in Hamilton, due to the seriousness of the manslaughter charge.

Crown Prosecutor Rebecca Mann requested that the other charges be wrapped into that file – something Judge Down granted.

He agreed to continue the man’s interim name suppression to his next hearing, and reinforced an order preventing contact between the man and four named witnesses.

The man’s next appearance will be on May 4.