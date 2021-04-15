Man arrested in North Canterbury after Motueka shooting

Police attend the scene of a shooting in Motueka on Tuesday.

A man has been arrested in North Canterbury in relation to a shooting in Motueka.

Stuff understands he is Jahdai Brice Kennard​, 33, who police appealed for sightings of yesterday. They said Kennard was “dangerous and should not be approached”.

Nelson Bays area commander Inspector Paul Borrell​ said a 33-year-old “person of interest” who also had a warrant for his arrest was apprehended “safely and without incident” on State Highway 1 in Woodend on Thursday morning.

Borrell said police “deployed considerable resource” to find the man, who was arrested following a planned traffic stop.

“We had a plan to apprehend him safely without risk to himself, our staff and the public.”

He wanted to thank Canterbury police for their support with the arrest and for the assistance from the Motueka and wider Nelson Bays communities following the shooting.

“We are very aware of the concern that such incidents cause.”

Borrell said enquiries were still being completed and an update on charges would be provided in due course.

A section of Fry St in Motueka was closed off on Tuesday as armed police from Motueka and Nelson investigated the scene shortly after 1pm.

A man was flown to Nelson Hospital with gunshot wounds after the incident. He was treated in the emergency department and discharged the same day.