Woman sentenced for manslaughter of Davis Colin Phillips in Lower Hutt

Damelza Hohipa was jailed for three years and four months for the manslaughter of Davis Colin Phillips.

Colin Phillips seemed all but present at the sentencing on Friday of the two people involved in his death.

His face was printed on the clothing of family who crowded one side of the courtroom in Wellington, and the small wooden box with his ashes lay among them.

At the High Court in Wellington on Friday, Damelza Hohipa​, 42, was sentenced to three years and four months’ jail for the manslaughter of Davis Colin Phillips, known as Colin or Col. She pleaded guilty.

Toetu Falemanu Tui Saili​, 40, pleaded guilty to injuring Phillips with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and breaching conditions of his release from prison. He was sentenced to two years and three months’ jail.

Phillips, 56, was originally from Gisborne and had close ties to Ngāti Porou.

A statement from his partner was read to the court, saying that they had met as teenagers, were together for 42 years, and had three children. They also worked at the same factory.

He was her soulmate and she carried his ashes everywhere with her.

Statements from his daughter, sister, brother, and sister-in-law were also read, speaking of their grief and anger, and hoping the two offenders understood the loss they had caused.

Toetu Falemanu Tui Saili might not have known Phillips had already been stabbed when he chased jim and stomped on his head.

Hohipa had originally been charged with murder, and Phillips’ family were angry that the charge was reduced to manslaughter. There were gasps when the sentences were announced.

Phillips’ daughter did not want to comment after the hearing.

Phillips died in Lower Hutt on January 26, 2020, in the early morning following an altercation with Tui Saili. Police said Phillips had punched him, and tried to gouge his eyes as they grappled on the ground.

Hohipa and Tui Saili tried to get him out of the Hughes Cres, Taita, house, herding him towards his car.

Tui Saili started fighting with Phillips as he sat in the driver’s seat.

Hohipa grabbed a kitchen knife from inside the house and stabbed Phillips in the chest, police said.

Even after he’d been stabbed in the lung, Phillips yelled to Tui Saili who was walking away, and Tui Saili ran back to him.

Police at the Hughes Cres, Lower Hutt, scene soon after Phillips' death. (File photo)

Phillips fled his vehicle calling out words to the effect: “I am already stabbed, I am already dead.”

Phillips tripped and fell, and grabbed at Tui Saili, who stomped on his head several times, causing brain injury.

Afterwards Tui Saili and Hohipa agreed that he would take the blame.

Justice Simon France​ said Hohipa’s experiences witnessing violence from childhood, and being a victim of violence in relationships as an adult, including with Tui Saili, gave her an exaggerated response to violence.

It played a very direct role in what she did, and was not just a description of a hard life, the judge said.

Hohipa had said afterwards that she would not have stabbed Phillips if she had not been drinking, and her alcohol addiction was also related to her experience of violence, the judge said.

The Crown accepted it could not prove that Tui Saili knew Phillips had been stabbed when he chased him and stomped on him.

He had not long been released from prison, for violence against Hohipa, when Phillips was killed. He was essentially homeless, without medication, and his mental health had deteriorated.

The judge said Tui Saili seemed to have little appreciation of what he had done.

A police cordon was set up in Hughes Cres, in the Lower Hutt suburb of Taita, after the death. (File photo)

It was not the first time Tui Saili had stomped on another man’s head, the court heard.

He was found guilty in 2011 of intentionally causing grievous bodily harm to a man in Porirua in May 2010.

He was sentenced to 8½ years’ jail, and his appeal against conviction and sentence were dismissed.

The Wellington District Court sentencing judge at the time described it as a frenzied attack, with Tui Saili punching, kicking and stomping on the victim’s head, and hitting him repeatedly with wood, according to the appeal decision.

Tui Saili told police that he might have hit the victim up to 120 times.

The District Court judge said the victim’s vegetative state was not expected to improve. In terms of grievous bodily harm, it was about as bad as it got, the judge said.

The victim died in 2019, at a centre that cared for people with traumatic brain injury.